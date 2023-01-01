Xavier McKinney back on Giants active roster

Getty Images

Safety Xavier McKinney will be on hand for the Giants as they try to clinch a playoff berth against the Colts on Sunday.

McKinney has been activated from the non-football injury list after missing the last seven games. McKinney broke several fingers in an ATV accident during the team’s bye week.

He returned to practice this week with his left hand heavily wrapped and did well enough to convince the team to bring him back to the 53-man roster this weekend.

McKinney had 38 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble before his injury.

The Giants waived wide receiver David Sills in a corresponding move. They also elevated tight end Chris Myarick and defensive back Zyon Gilbert from the practice squad.