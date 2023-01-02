Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee declares for NFL draft

Getty Images

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced he is forgoing his remaining college eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Bresee, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2020, is projected as a first-round pick.

“It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL,” Bresee said in a social media statement. “After much thought and many prayers, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Although I’m excited for this next chapter in my football journey, I will always be a Clemson Tiger.”

Bresee played 10 games this season and totaled 3.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss and three pass breakups. He missed time with a kidney issue and because of a death in his immediate family.

Bresee missed time in 2021 with an ACL tear.

In three seasons, he totaled 51 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks and four passes defensed.