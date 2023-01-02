Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury

Getty Images

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game.

He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast.

Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother riding with him, according to ESPN.

Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception, and it looked like a routine hit when it happened. Hamlin stood up briefly and then fell backward onto the field.

A replay showed Hamlin taking a hit to the chest.

After the medical staff reached Hamlin, they quickly signaled for a backboard and stretcher. An ambulance then came onto the field.

Several players took a knee and many, including Josh Allen, were visibly emotional as they watched the scene play out.

The game has been suspended.