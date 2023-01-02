Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury

Posted by Charean Williams on January 2, 2023, 9:13 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game.

He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast.

Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother riding with him, according to ESPN.

Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception, and it looked like a routine hit when it happened. Hamlin stood up briefly and then fell backward onto the field.

A replay showed Hamlin taking a hit to the chest.

After the medical staff reached Hamlin, they quickly signaled for a backboard and stretcher. An ambulance then came onto the field.

Several players took a knee and many, including Josh Allen, were visibly emotional as they watched the scene play out.

The game has been suspended.

76 responses to “Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury

  6. Been watching a ton of football for 30 years and never seen anything like this. Really hope he’s ok

  8. Scary situation. One can only pray that it looked more serious than it really is. Hoping for the best for Mr Hamlin.

  12. This is way more serious than an injury. They were performing CPR so you know what that means.

  18. Best wishes from Dolphins fans. Scariest thing I’ve seen watching football for 50 years.

  20. I’ve been watching football since 1960 and I’ve never seen anything like it. Prayers for the young man and his family…

  22. Both teams have just left the field. Who cares about the game now, this is a human being’s life.

  24. Very scary situation. Bigger than the game. I sincerely hope and wish the best for Demar Hamlin.

  25. Praying for Damar Hamlin and hoping he gets through this healthy and with a full recovery.

  27. They were right to suspend the game. If that turns out to be temporary or permanent, it doesn’t really matter. All that matters is Hamlin’s health. I hope he pulls through and recovers.

  28. Really have a bad feeling about this. Prayers for him, his family and teams involved

  29. OMG! I am so heartbroken for his family. Prayers go out from my household. Hope he is okay and recovers.

  30. Absolutely horrific to see. It looked very similar to what happened to Christian Eriksen in the 2020 Euros soccer tournament. He’s since made a full recovery and is even back playing again, praying for a similar outcome here.

  31. For once I agree with all the comments. Stop the game. Call it a draw. No one would argue with that. Let’s just hope Damar is going to be ok, nothing else matters.

  35. When Hamlin passed out seriously I thought that OH NO DID HIS HEART STOP??? A very similar situation happened several years ago to a Detroit Red Wing Player during a game. I believe they had to shock his heart to restart it???

  36. Seen plenty of injuries but none that ever required CPR. Hoping for a full and speedy recovery young man.

  37. From a Miami fan, I am a fan of football first. And this kids life is way more important then this game. No way they can continue this game. No way!! Praying for this kid to be ok

  38. Closest thing I can remember (also the Bills) is Kevin Everett. Serious spine injury iirc, Life saving measures had to be taken on the field and they thought he’d never walk again. Really Hope Hamlin is okay.

  39. Sure wish someone somewhere would let us know what’s going on. Is he on his way to surgery? Is he breathing on his own? Tell us SOMETHING.

  40. Man, I feel bad for the guy, his family and team. Not knowing what is going on has to be an absolutely unbearable situation for them all. I hope the young man is ok and recovers from whatever happened on the field tonight.

  41. I was at the game Kevin Everett was paralyzed in and this feels so much worse than even that did. They need to call the game off, it’s so much bigger than a football game at this point.

  44. I don’t know how any of the players (especially the Bills players) can go back out on the field and focus on a game.

  46. The NFL world is praying for Hamlin right now, and beyond.

    Sports couldn’t matter any less to me right now. Please, please let this guy be okay.

  47. Been watching the NFL for over 40 years and never seen a player required CPR on the field. Very scary and unfortunate. May need to just end this game. The players sure look shell shocked.

  49. Damn, hopefully he recovers. Life is far too short, praying this man can continue to live to the fullest.

  51. I’m praying very hard for this young man right now. I wouldn’t blame the players if they want to postpone this game.

  52. I hope like hell that kid is breathing and his heart is beating. This is stunning,… I don’t know how these men could go back out there without being advised on his condition.

  53. “Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency procedure that can help save a person’s life if their breathing or heart stops. When a person’s heart stops beating, they are in cardiac arrest. During cardiac arrest, the heart cannot pump blood to the rest of the body, including the brain and lungs.”
    PRAYING FOR THIS YOUNG MAN!

  55. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Damar, his family and the Bills team. There is no way that the league can ask these players to continue this game ! Cancel the game and let the results be whatever they are. Don’t allow another serious injury to someone because their mind is rightfully somewhere else. Do the right thing and call the game !!

  56. Who in their right mind would give a Thumbs Down to us fans saying prayers and wishing for the best for him?? Monsters.

  57. Closest thing to this was Dennis Byrd, who’s neck was broken and couldn’t feel his lower legs. He never played again. Hopefully,this young man is conscious and has feeling in all extremities and able to make a full recovery. Praying for him and his family and all his teammates

  59. My sister in law, who is a doctor, thinks Damar Hamlin had an aneurysm or a blood vessel ruptured.

  60. If I were the bills. I’d say I don’t care. I’m done. I’ll take the loss. My guy is more important than this game

  65. It’s hard to comprehend why Goodell has not rescheduled this s game! What the heck is he waiting for?
    I

  66. This game needs to be canceled ASAP unless they’ve already gotten word from the hospital that Hamlin is fine. Who cares about a game after this? If they were to try to finish this game without very positive news from the hospital I might not ever watch another game.

  67. What kind of person down votes comments conveying best wishes. Some sick people are really sick.

  70. This is becoming an embarrassment for the NFL ! How long are they gonna take to do the right thing ? Everyone knows this game can’t continue ? How long are you gonna let people stay there ?

  71. Well wishes and hope the doctors can get him back to good, praying for the guy.

    And anyone thumbs downing positive comments right now needs help.

  72. Scott Timmins says:
    January 2, 2023 at 9:38 pm
    Who in their right mind would give a Thumbs Down to us fans saying prayers and wishing for the best for him?? Monsters.

    ————

    Just a bunch of miserable and jealous guys b/c they’re not playing out on the field.

  73. Praying for Hamlin to survive. Scary. Immediate flashback to 71 and Chuck Hughes. Had a heart attack on the field and was taken off just like this. Found out after that he died. Tragic.

  76. Whoever said 5 minutes to warm up and restart game should be fired and should seriously look in a mirror and question your life choices and what’s important in life

