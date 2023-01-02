Dan Campbell: Either we’re playing to get in, or we’re playing to be spoiler

Getty Images

By the time the Lions and Packers kick off on Sunday night, Detroit may be eliminated from postseason contention.

But head coach Dan Campbell is expecting to have his team ready to play regardless.

Campbell held his Monday press conference before the NFL announced the complete Week 18 schedule, which will feature the Lions and Packers on Sunday Night Football from Lambeau Field. But Campbell still addressed the possibility that his team’s last regular-season contest could be game No. 272.

Campbell said he would treat the game as “a win-win either way.”

“Either we’re playing to get in or we’re playing to be spoiler, and that’s it,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So either way, we win.”

Campbell added he felt like the Lions have earned the right to play in primetime.

“I know we’ll put up a hell of a fight, one way or another,” Campbell said.

If the Seahawks beat the Rams in the 4:25 p.m. ET window, then the Lions won’t be able to make the postseason. The Packers, however, would still be in if they win.

But there is a silver lining for Detroit if Seattle defeats Los Angeles. The Lions have the Rams’ first-round pick in 2023 from the Matthew Stafford trade. So that selection would be higher with another Rams loss.