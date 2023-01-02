Dan Campbell: Having chance to make playoffs at Lambeau next week as special as it gets

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2023, 9:38 AM EST
Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears
Getty Images

The Lions have gone from 1-6 to 8-8 this season and they’ve seen a number of young players make the kinds of contributions that create excitement about the future, but there’s still much for the team to play for in the present.

Sunday’s 41-10 win over the Bears means they head into Week 18 with a chance of making it to the postseason for the first time since 2016. They’ll need a win on the road against the Packers and a loss by the Seahawks to make that happen.

A more straightforward path to the postseason would exist had the Lions done better against the Panthers in Week 16, but head coach Dan Campbell is only focused on what’s ahead for his team.

“I think it’s just so special,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “It’s as good as it can get. I mean, seriously. You get to go to Lambeau, historic Lambeau, where the top of this division has been Green Bay every year for years, and to go earn your right to potentially get in. I know this: We’re guaranteed to get one more week, and I just think this is as special as it gets.”

With two first-round picks and five in the first three rounds on top of what’s already on hand, there’s little reason to wonder why Campbell believes the Lions “need to be competing for a division championship” in 2023. If all goes their way in Week 18, they can do that with some playoff experience under their belt.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Dan Campbell: Having chance to make playoffs at Lambeau next week as special as it gets

  1. Lions are an indoor team. They are going to fold at Lambeau just like the Vikings did. It won’t be even close even though I would love for them to make it into playoffs.

  2. I thought it was win-and-in for both teams. I didn’t realize Detroit also needs a Seattle loss.

  4. Detroit, PLEASE listen to MCDC here and enjoy this ride. If you don’t make the playoffs this year, I’d almost bet you will next year and either way, this is most definitely NOT the “same old Lions.”

  5. Should be a good match up. One of Detroit weaknesses is the strength of the Packers, running.
    May make the difference. May the best team win.

  6. The Lions are one of the best stories of the year, and their fans are rightfully excited both for this game and the future. They’ve played GB tough recently The Packers will have to try to rattle Goff a bit and be patient on offense. Should be a good game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.