Dan Campbell: Having chance to make playoffs at Lambeau next week as special as it gets

Getty Images

The Lions have gone from 1-6 to 8-8 this season and they’ve seen a number of young players make the kinds of contributions that create excitement about the future, but there’s still much for the team to play for in the present.

Sunday’s 41-10 win over the Bears means they head into Week 18 with a chance of making it to the postseason for the first time since 2016. They’ll need a win on the road against the Packers and a loss by the Seahawks to make that happen.

A more straightforward path to the postseason would exist had the Lions done better against the Panthers in Week 16, but head coach Dan Campbell is only focused on what’s ahead for his team.

“I think it’s just so special,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “It’s as good as it can get. I mean, seriously. You get to go to Lambeau, historic Lambeau, where the top of this division has been Green Bay every year for years, and to go earn your right to potentially get in. I know this: We’re guaranteed to get one more week, and I just think this is as special as it gets.”

With two first-round picks and five in the first three rounds on top of what’s already on hand, there’s little reason to wonder why Campbell believes the Lions “need to be competing for a division championship” in 2023. If all goes their way in Week 18, they can do that with some playoff experience under their belt.