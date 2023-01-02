Falcons release Cameron Batson

Getty Images

After practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson was arrested in Atlanta Saturday, the Falcons issued a statement saying they were “gathering information from law enforcement agencies” about what happened.

What they learned was enough for them to end their association with Batson on Monday. The Falcons released Batson from their practice squad.

Batson was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly assaulting a police officer and fleeing from a traffic stop. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, battery, aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, removal or attempted removal of weapon from public official, and driving-fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Batson has been on the Falcons practice squad all year. He had 22 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns in 27 games for the Titans before moving on to Atlanta.