Falcons release Cameron Batson

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2023, 3:27 PM EST
Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
Getty Images

After practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson was arrested in Atlanta Saturday, the Falcons issued a statement saying they were “gathering information from law enforcement agencies” about what happened.

What they learned was enough for them to end their association with Batson on Monday. The Falcons released Batson from their practice squad.

Batson was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly assaulting a police officer and fleeing from a traffic stop. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, battery, aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, removal or attempted removal of weapon from public official, and driving-fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Batson has been on the Falcons practice squad all year. He had 22 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns in 27 games for the Titans before moving on to Atlanta.

6 responses to “Falcons release Cameron Batson

  2. All on HIM ,but I’m sure he’ll carry this the rest of his life as the NFL blackballing him forever. It’s their fault

  4. I get why they released him. He probably did what they say he did.

    But I still feel teams should keep accused players on their rosters until the legal system has had its say. I don’t see what the rush is to release him.

  6. I fully expect the owners during the next CBA will address these types of issues in the agreement. Players will need to straiten up. rightfully so….

