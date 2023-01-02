Former Jaguars offensive guard Uche Nwaneri dies at 38

Getty Images

Former Jaguars offensive guard Uchechukwu Nwaneri died Friday in the Indiana home of his wife, Ron Wilkins of the Lafayette Journal & Courier reports.

Nwaneri was in town from Georgia, and his wife found him unresponsive at 1 a.m. Friday. Preliminary results indicate a possible heart attack, pending toxicology results, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner.

The Jaguars made Nwaneri a fifth-round choice in 2007. He spent his entire career in Jacksonville, retiring after the 2013 season.

Nwaneri played 104 games with 92 starts.

In his final six seasons, Nwaneri missed only one game.