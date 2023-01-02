Jake Camarda downplays his role in saving Tampa Bay’s season

Getty Images

Buccaneers rookie punter Jake Camarda by all appearances saved the day with 42 seconds left and the Bucs clinging to a six-point lead. After a bad snap, Camarda scooped up the ball, ran to his left, and punted the ball inside the Carolina five just before going out of bounds.

Although an ineligible player downfield negated the punt, forcing a do-over five yards back, Camarda’s effort saved a potential disaster for the eventual NFC South champions.

Camarda spoke to PFT by phone after the game. He downplayed his role in salvaging the team’s season.

I was curious whether he practiced and/or envisioned moments of chaos, where an issue with the snap forces him to do something unexpected. He continued to try to downplay what he did.

“Yeah, every now and then you, you look into like that,” Camarda said when asked about working through potential outcomes from a snap that misses the mark. “We’ve had a really, really great operation all year. We’re just going to continue to keep working it.”

He said that he studies situations involving other teams, looking for what they do when a punt play goes haywire. In the moment, however, he said it’s all instinct and reaction.

As to moving to the left and punting with his right foot, Camarda said he has some experience doing that, from using the rugby punt at times in college, at Georgia.

On this specific play, his first decision was to run left, to the short side of the field, instead of to the right. Why did he go that way?

“I honestly don’t really remember,” Camarda said.

He remembers a little bit more about what happened after that.

“When I was going left and I had a little bit of an area, I knew I wasn’t going to get a first down,” Camarda said. “I just said like if I can get any kind of foot on this, then that’s better than nothing and was able to do that and then the situation ended up working out really well for us.”

He said there was no doubt that the second try, following the penalty, would go much more smoothly. And he placed no blame whatsoever on long snapper Zach Triner for what was, objectively, a less-than-ideal firing of the ball to start the play.

“Zach’s an unbelievable snapper,” Camarda said. “Hands down one of the best in the league. We ain’t got no worries about Zach.”

There’s less reason to worry about Zach when Jake is able to make a ridiculously athletic play to save the day. Even if Jake won’t take credit for doing what he did.