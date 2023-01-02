Jarrett Stidham forces his way onto the 2023 quarterback carousel

Posted by Mike Florio on January 2, 2023, 9:52 AM EST
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

The list of names of available veteran quarterbacks in 2023 is starting to look like new lyrics for We Didn’t Start The Fire. And there’s could be another name to wedge between “Joe McCarthy” and “Studebaker.”

Out goes “Richard Nixon,” in comes “Jarrett Stidham.”

Stidham is due to be an unrestricted free agent in March. And he did a lot more with the penultimate game of his rookie contract than, say, Gardner Minshew.

The Raiders got Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round pick from Auburn, for a bag of used socks, basically. (New England sent Stidham and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Las Vegas for a 2023 sixth-round pick in May.) Stidham became the starter for the final two weeks of the season after the Raiders made a business decision to bubble wrap Derek Carr.

For his first game, Stidham faced the best defense in the league. And he put 34 points on the board against the 49ers, completing 23 of 34 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns. (He also had two interceptions.)

Stidham connected most often with Davante Adams, the close friend of the deposed starter, clearly had no issues performing with Carr’s replacement.

It doesn’t mean Stidham will start for the Raiders or anyone else in 2023. But he has given every team that will be looking for a new quarterback (and there will be more than several) a reason to take a close look at a guy who made the most of an unexpected opportunity.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Jarrett Stidham forces his way onto the 2023 quarterback carousel

  1. As long as Stidham doesn’t poop the bed next weekend, the Raiders are going to have to face the fact that they won’t be able to sign Stidham to some cheap deal. My bingo card sure didn’t have competition for Stidham this off-season, but he’s just one of the many QB surprises this season.

  2. Unless Vegas ends up with Brady I think it’s likely Stidham is brought back as at least someone to compete in camp with another vet or rookie.

  3. I remember Tim Hasselbeck’s analysis of the 2019 draft and he said the Patriots got a “steal” when Stidham lasted until the fourth round. In fairness, he never got much of a chance in New England, playing behind Brady and Newton. But, now, after his astonishing performance yesterday, it might be the Raiders who got the steal. And for a bag of socks.

  5. the Raiders are a total failure, If I was Stidham I would be focusing on getting the hell out of the desert.

  8. It was one game. A game that Stidham lost. Let’s pump the brakes on crowning him and declaring him a hot commodity in the off-season.

  9. With the Raiders loaded with talent on offense, it won’t matter till the defense is fixed!

  10. I’d argue Stidham did get a shot in NE. Summer of 2020 he was 1st team — THE GUY.

    Then during that two week window between mini and full training camp his girlfriend posted on social media about their plans to go to Houston for a wedding and the very next day Cam was signed. Coincidence?

    It’s been apparent since Day 1 he can spin the football. The question has been was he ready to lead the team. BB decided not his team. Maybe Stidham has learned from that experience? Maybe BB was being unreasonable?

    Time will tell. It seems, at worst, he made himself a nice chunk of change yesterday. Let’s hope he doesn’t give too much of it back in Week 18.

  12. Time will tell. The Cardinals backup QB Colt McCoy toasted the 49ers in 2021 on his first game, but then Arizona went no where until now.
    The refs must have been drunk the night before for ruling Devante Adams 45yards a catch. Even the 4-5 years old kids could tell from TV that the ball touched the ground.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.