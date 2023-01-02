Jordan Poyer says he’s playing on Monday night

Getty Images

Bills safety Jordan Poyer was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report, but he says there’s no question about his availability for Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

Poyer told Lisa Salters of ESPN that he is going to play on Monday night. Poyer also said that he has been playing with a torn lateral meniscus

Poyer has been listed on the injury report with a knee injury for the last couple of weeks. He missed time earlier this season with an elbow injury.

In 11 overall games this season, Poyer has 54 tackles and four interceptions. The Bills have won all 11 of those games, so having Poyer available on Monday night would seem to be a good omen.