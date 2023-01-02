Josh Dobbs to start for Titans in Week 18

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 2, 2023, 1:24 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v Tennessee Titans
When the Titans take the field for Saturday’s primetime matchup against the Jaguars for the AFC South title, they’ll have Josh Dobbs behind center.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters in his Monday press conference that Dobbs will start for Tennessee over rookie quarterback Malik Willis.

“I think he’s ready for the opportunity and looking forward to it,” Vrabel said.

The head coach noted that Dobbs gives the Titans the best chance to win and the club should be able to install more plays for Week 18.

“I think that he’ll be some things that we’ll try to add or maybe things that we practiced last week that we didn’t run,” Vrabel said, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. “I think it’s just going to be good to have a full week and be able to have first and second down, third down, red zone emphasis — that’s probably where him not having been here as much, I think we need to dive into his knowledge of the overall red zone and everything that’s going on down there.”

Dobbs was 20-of-39 passing for 232 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and a lost fumble in last Thursday’s loss to Dallas. A 2017 draft pick, Dobbs’ start in that game was the first of his career.

The Titans placed starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve on Dec. 29 after he suffered another ankle injury in the loss to the Chargers.

A third-round pick in this year’s draft, Willis has started three games this season but has not thrown for even 100 yards in any of his appearances. He’s completed 51 percent of his 61 passes for 276 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Willis has also rushed for 123 yards with a touchdown.

9 responses to “Josh Dobbs to start for Titans in Week 18

  2. Dobbs had just joined the team a week before his first career start. He’s a decent QB, and a little more familiarity with the team should help. Willis is a great athlete who someday might become an NFL QB. Right now, it’s an easy choice.

  4. How are these two the best you could find to backup Tannehill? Willis was a project that should’ve never seen the field this season. Should’ve started the year out with a competent backup.

  6. We have Jon Robinson to thank for this. Pretty obvious that Willis was a Robinson choice and not a Vrabel choice. Not a bad value in the 3rd but not having a 2nd because of the atrocious Julio Jones trade made it worse….

  8. Once again the lack of a viable QB2 rears its ugly head – Willis wouldn’t be ready in 3 years & has the makings of a bust & Dobbs has no cohesion with the Offense yet but is STILL the best option going into Sunday. Look at Philly, Miami, Baltimore & the Jets among some others who are in a late season slide because they don’t have a quality QB2 to win just a FEW games.

  9. Titans fans can only hope he can complete enough passes for the win.
    If he can look like Jefferson Street Joe Gilliam for one game, the team might make it in …

