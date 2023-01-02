Kyle Shanahan: It was great for Brock Purdy to have to come from behind

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy became the fourth quarterback since 1950 to win his first four starts when Robbie Gould‘s overtime field goal knocked off the Raiders on Sunday, but the fourth win was a lot different from the first three.

The 49ers led comfortably in each of the first three wins, but found themselves down 10 points in the second half on Sunday after Davante Adams‘ second touchdown catch of the game. Purdy brought the 49ers back, however, and he kept answering Raiders scores with more points until the win was finally secured.

When the 37-34 win was in the books, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the adversity that Purdy and the Niners faced on Sunday was a good thing for the team to experience.

“I think that was great for him,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We had to come from behind, especially there at the end. Also he made a ton of plays today, but there’s a number that he missed too. And that’s the coolest part. There were some he’d love to have back. It was never one way too much or the other where he was struggling or doing well, but there were some mixed plays. To keep coming back and keep attacking, he never got gun-shy, made some real good decisions too and fought it out throughout the whole game and found a way to win.”

The 49ers hope to have a long run in the postseason and doing so will likely require Purdy to navigate some difficult moments. He did a good job of it on Sunday and that’s another reason for the 49ers to feel confident about their chances with the rookie running the offense.