Lions-Packers will conclude the 2022 regular season

Posted by Mike Florio on January 2, 2023, 4:16 PM EST
Detriot Lions v Green Bay Packers
The Lions started the season 1-6. The Packers starter 4-8. They’ll finish the season playing each other.

The NFL has announced the Week 18 schedule. It concludes with the Lions visiting the Packers at Lambeau Field on NBC.

The Packers will become the seventh seed in the NFC with a win. The Lions can make the playoffs only if the Seahawks lose to the Rams earlier in the day, and then if the Lions beat the Packers.

The Seahawks easily could be miffed at not having both games played at the same time, with the Lions thinking they still have a chance to qualify for the postseason when facing the Packers. As it stands, the Lions quite possibly will know they’re out before the game even starts.

And the Rams can do their former franchise quarterback a favor by beating the Seahawks, since that would give Jared Goff a ticket to the playoffs — if he can beat the Packers on their own turf.

Of course, the Lions may still play to win. They can spoil Green Bay’s playoff berth, laying the foundation for a possibly deep playoff run in 2023.

Eight Week 18 games will be played at 1:00 p.m. ET. Five will start at 4:25 p.m. ET. The early games will nail down the final AFC playoff spot (Jets-Dolphins, Bills-Patriots, Browns-Steelers), and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The late games will determine the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Along with Rams-Seahawks determining whether the night game is win-and-one for one team, or for both.

There’s one remaining wrinkle to be determined. If the Bengals lose tonight, Baltimore-Cincinnati will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET, as the AFC North title game.

If the Bengals win tonight and clinch the division, it will be played at 1:00 p.m. ET as part of the potential scrum for the top seed in the AFC.

The Bengals will have a chance at the No. 1 seed only if the Chiefs lose to the Raiders on Saturday.

  1. The mighty Dolphins will limp into the playoffs and begin a new winning streak.
    Mark my words.
    Fins up!

  2. Of course the Lions will play to win … Duh! The fans have been deserving a winning season for awhile now and a sweep would be perfect …

  3. This is a bad decision: this game will be meaningless if the Seahawks win, which is likely. Bills/pats was a safer bet.

  4. The 2 best teams in the NFC North squaring off in a headliner matchup with a playoff birth on the line.

    I like teams that peak after the new year.

  5. Jags game is a win and in. If Seattle loses this game becomes moot. If football is really rigged Seattle will lose.

  8. More people want to see the Packers than the Seahawks. That’s just how it goes when you have a fan base that crosses state borders and, indeed, national borders.

  9. Sorry i mean if Seattle wins it becomes moot lions are our out. If Seattle loses then it becomes a win and in.

  10. Brats, chislic (look it up, neophytes), cheese curds, and Miller Lite will be at the ready. Go Pack Go!

  12. Why they didn’t wait to see the MNF results is baffling? The Detroit @ Green Bay game could be switched with the Baltimore – Cincinnati game, for instance. To make the decision that Seattle plays first, ruins the chances for them making the playoffs.

  13. Not that I care about the Shehawks and their fans, but it does appear they’re getting shafted. Whatever it takes to get Rodgers in the playoffs I suppose.

  17. Another blatant example of the NFL doing what they can to get Green Bay into the playoffs.

    By moving the game the Lions have a decent chance of knowing they’re playing for nothing…..giving the Packers an easier path into the playoffs.

    Which the NFL desperately wants .

  18. I see Lions beating Packers and eliminate their dream. However, Hawks will also beat Rams which will eliminate Lions as well. Both teams won’t make it. Ha ha, too bad.

  20. There is a SERIOUS issue with the integrity of the game here. The Lions could have nothing to play for by the time the game is started. It’s no surprise the NFL is favoring Rodgers and the Packers with the decision. Of course, the Lions would still play hard, but it’s a big difference when your heart/brain know that you have the playoffs on the line. You can’t simulate that feeling. They could have easily put another game in place to maintain the integrity of the game. Very suspect and corrupt to push their agenda for a Rodgers-led team that really has not played well enough to deserve to be in the playoffs thus far.

  21. Since the outcome of both these games decide the last playoff spot you would think they would start at the same time. Even for the NFL this is a incoherent decision.

  22. All of the supposition about motivation and game timing is hot air. Teams will either play to win for themselves or to win and end the other guy’s season, regardless of when or what happened earlier in the day.

    . . . That is, if they’ve really tried to win this season. Some teams haven’t.

  24. This is garbage.
    The Titans/Jaguars game should have been the Sunday night game not Saturday. A literal play-in game for the playoffs which is affected by no other matchup and which now forces the Jags to play on a short week. Whereas the significance for the Lions is removed if the Seahawks win in the late afternoon slot.
    Purely a television-induced decision and not one seeking to even out the field as much as possible for both Jacksonville and Detroit/Green Bay.

  25. When the Packers played Detroit in week 9,.. Rodgers had a miserable performance,.. so did his WR’s. Tipped and deflected passes picked,.. sloppy play by the offense..
    That happened right at the end of their 5 game losing streak. The next week they cleaned it up and beat the Cowboys in a close one.
    I don’t think Detroit can take away much from that game other than the fact they got a W. The Packers are a different team these past few weeks.

