Mike Tomlin: I can’t say enough about our young quarterback

Getty Images

After Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett led the team to a comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday night, coach Mike Tomlin said he loved what he saw.

“I can’t say enough about our young QB,” Tomlin said. “He smiles in the face of it, he’s always ready to be that guy, in the moments we need him to be that guy, and it’s just good to see the young guy.”

Tomlin said the Steelers targeted Pickett in the first round of the draft because they thought he was going to show that kind of poise and leadership. Pickett played at Pitt, which shares a stadium with the Steelers, and Tomlin said the Steelers had a high degree of confidence that they were getting the kind of quarterback they wanted to lead their franchise.

“We benefited so much from close proximity in the evaluation process,” he said. “The proximity to him at Pitt really gave us that comfort.”

The Steelers have no regrets about their first-round pick.