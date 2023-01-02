Myles Garrett: We’d love to keep Steelers out of the playoffs

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2023, 12:17 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
The Browns’ win over the Commanders on Sunday contributed to the Commanders being eliminated from playoff contention and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wouldn’t mind playing spoiler again next Sunday.

Garrett and the Browns will be in Pittsburgh and the Steelers head into the final weekend of play with a chance to make it to the postseason. They need to beat the Browns and get help in other games, but Garrett said that the Browns are looking forward to doing what they can to make sure there’s no happy ending to Pittsburgh’s season.

“We’d love to do that,” Garrett said, via WKYC. “We consider them our rivals. Divisionally, if we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t. We’re going to do everything in our power. “Much respect to them for being in that position, but we live for times like this.”

The Browns beat the Steelers in Week Three and a win in Week 18 would be their first season sweep of their divisional rivals since the 1988 season. That wouldn’t make up for a disappointing overall season in Cleveland, but it wouldn’t hurt to put that streak to rest.

6 responses to “Myles Garrett: We’d love to keep Steelers out of the playoffs

  4. Makes sense. No motivation left as far as making the playoffs is concerned so you look for motivation elsewhere. That right there is what makes rivalries what they are.

  5. Yes, this is what the Browns live for. Knocking other teams out of the playoffs. They aren’t very good at that either. But hey, when you’re the Browns you will take what you get. Normally, this is the annual “Steelers get the Browns coach fired” game. Going to guess it will lean more that way than anything else.

  6. I don’t like the Browns, but I dislike the Steelers even more, so here’s hoping it happens!!

