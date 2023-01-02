NFL postpones Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin’s injury

Posted by Charean Williams on January 2, 2023, 10:10 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

The NFL has called Monday Night Football.

The decision came more than an hour after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured on the field in Cincinnati. The league has not determined anything beyond tonight.

ESPN showed video outside the Bills locker room with both coaches, the officials and Dawn Aponte, the NFL’s chief administrative officer, gathered with a cell phone before the announcement was made by ESPN.

Hamlin was transported to UC Medical Center in an ambulance after several minutes of being administered CPR on the field. His mother rode with him in the ambulance.

Hamlin is in critical condition, the NFL announced.

“Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced in a statement. “Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association, which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

15 responses to “NFL postpones Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin’s injury

  3. Whoever said 5 minutes to warm up and restart game should be fired and should seriously look in a mirror and question your life choices and what’s important in life

  4. Prayers for Damar Hamlin and his family.

    Crazy to think the last severe injury to happen in the NFL like this was in the exact same stadium with Ryan Shazier.

    Hope Hamlin is able to walk away and keep living life

  6. Yeah, because the two head coaches told the NFL to take a flying leap with their ‘you have 5 minutes to gather yourselves’ horse manure.

  9. God bless him and his family; the only right move by the league as well.

  10. That was horrible to watch.

    I immediately knew something bad happened when training staff and doctors we’re running for medical equipment..

    God bless him and his family. Prayers up for Damar Hamlin, his family, and all mine and yours.

  11. That’s a scary type of on-field happening. Best wishes to Hamlin for a full recovery.

    Has a game ever been postponed for something besides weather-related conditions? Not sure I can recall anything like this before.

  14. saddolfinfan says:
    January 2, 2023 at 10:14 pm
    Whoever said 5 minutes to warm up and restart game should be fired and should seriously look in a mirror and question your life choices and what’s important in life

    —————–

    Don’t kill the messenger here, find out who made that decision and then you can act.

