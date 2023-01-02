Report: Jim Harbaugh will jump to the NFL, if he gets an offer

Getty Images

A year ago, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was ready to become the head coach of the Vikings. This year, Harbaugh reported is ready to become the head coach of any NFL team that wants him.

TheAthletic.com, citing “multiple sources” close to Harbaugh, reports that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan for the NFL, if he is offered a head-coaching job.

“I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer,” a source close to Harbaugh told TheAthletic.com.

The Broncos have already reached out to Harbaugh to express interest in speaking with him, as reported last night on NBC’s Football Night in America. That’s a long way from getting an offer, however..

There’s no indication the Colts or the Panthers have reached out to Harbaugh. He played for the Colts, and is in their Ring of Honor.

Although the report from TheAthletic.com indicates any NFL head-coaching job, certain factors would potentially turn him off. Bad ownership and/or a bad G.M. would make a job less attractive.

If his only offer comes from a team with dysfunction at the top of the front office, would he take the leap of faith, hopeful that he could will the situation into something workable? Maybe he would.

And, yes, Harbaugh said last year that he’s done pursuing NFL jobs. He also has made it clear that he regards not winning a Super Bowl as “unfinished business.” And there’s only one way to finish that bit of business.