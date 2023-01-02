Report: Jim Harbaugh will jump to the NFL, if he gets an offer

Posted by Mike Florio on January 2, 2023, 2:29 PM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 Semifinal Game Fiesta Bowl
Getty Images

A year ago, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was ready to become the head coach of the Vikings. This year, Harbaugh reported is ready to become the head coach of any NFL team that wants him.

TheAthletic.com, citing “multiple sources” close to Harbaugh, reports that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan for the NFL, if he is offered a head-coaching job.

“I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer,” a source close to Harbaugh told TheAthletic.com.

The Broncos have already reached out to Harbaugh to express interest in speaking with him, as reported last night on NBC’s Football Night in America. That’s a long way from getting an offer, however..

There’s no indication the Colts or the Panthers have reached out to Harbaugh. He played for the Colts, and is in their Ring of Honor.

Although the report from TheAthletic.com indicates any NFL head-coaching job, certain factors would potentially turn him off. Bad ownership and/or a bad G.M. would make a job less attractive.

If his only offer comes from a team with dysfunction at the top of the front office, would he take the leap of faith, hopeful that he could will the situation into something workable? Maybe he would.

And, yes, Harbaugh said last year that he’s done pursuing NFL jobs. He also has made it clear that he regards not winning a Super Bowl as “unfinished business.” And there’s only one way to finish that bit of business.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Report: Jim Harbaugh will jump to the NFL, if he gets an offer

  5. Any offer he gets should be contingent on not bringing his current defensive coordinator with him.

  6. Maybe he can take John spot he would already have his defense coordinator in place

  7. Harbaugh is 2-7 in bowl games. Has lost the last 6 in a row. Michigan beats up on patsies (look at that early season schedule). Effectively plays a 1 or 2 game schedule (this year it was Penn State and OSU). If they somehow get through that they get beat in a bowl.

    Smart NFL owners would pass this up

  9. Say what you want about Harbaugh, but he turns around teams everywhere he goes. He was done dirty by the Niners. I hope he gets another shot as an NFL head coach.

  15. This article makes it appear as if Harbaugh is desperate and will take the first offer.

    Getting an ‘offer’, doesn’t mean just any offer. Probably the highest bidder with keys to all decisions with a franchise QB or draft to get one.

  16. longsufferinglionsfan says:
    January 2, 2023 at 2:54 pm
    Can’t wait to taste the delicious wolverqueen tears when he does

    ————

    Seriously funny comment. “Wolverqueen”

  17. Woody Johnson should be on the phone asap. We know he doesn’t care though. Jets will target the next “hot” coordinator next offseason.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.