Ron Rivera: I made a gaffe, not realizing we could get knocked out of the playoffs

Commanders coach Ron Rivera acknowledged today that he wasn’t aware until after Sunday’s game, when a reporter asked him about it, that his team could be eliminated from playoff contention.

The Commanders are now mathematically eliminated, following their loss Sunday and wins by the Lions and Packers, and today Rivera said the reason he didn’t know that was possible is that he was solely focused on winning. Rivera added that he thought the Commanders would win and that their game against the cowboys would get flexed into Sunday Night Football.

“I know I made a little bit of a gaffe yesterday, not realizing that we could get knocked out of the playoffs, but to be honest with you, I never thought that we would lose. I was anticipating winning. I was anticipating our game getting flexed to Sunday at 8:30,” Rivera said.

It didn’t work out the way Rivera anticipated. The Commanders have one game left to play, but their postseason hopes have come to an end.

  2. Seems ridiculous that the man leading a neae billion dollar organization didn’t know that he was preparing a team for a game that could potentially get them eliminated from the playoffs. It could very well impact decisions on the field given certain game time situations.

  4. Terrible excuse coach. Lame walk back goobly goop stuff here. This is a fireable offense.

  6. Just a little gaffe! But that was in looking past the Bucs and dreaming of appearing on Sunday Night Football…

  7. Come back to Carolina and be the D.C. for Coach Wilks. Get out of D.C., and come back where you are welcomed. Del Rio is not welcomed.

  9. he made more than a gaff, just excuse after excuse, This man has to go with his entire staff. The owner has to go…. source of all the troubles of going after has beens for big price. Lastly Wentz must go. Time to clean house

  11. Yea it’s not your first gaffe either. You single-handedly ruined the career of Cam Newton too

  12. Not to mention your gaffe of starting Wentz. But you knew what Del Rio said and you were quick to suppress his right to free speech with a fine. Karma is a you-now-what Riverboat Ron!

  15. I know players and coaches don’t like talking playoffs when they’re not in yet but c’mon. As a HC, you have to at least be thinking about it in the back of your mind and know all the different scenarios going into a game.

  16. This seems weird… but in a way reassuring. A coach should be focused on winning and believe they can win every game. And yet… really?

  22. They don’t deserve to be in the playoffs anyways. I’m glad they are eliminated.

  25. Did he purposely screw up to ensure he would get fired, has to be the most miserable franchise to be the chief spokesperson while trying to coach with no QB on the roster. He did wonders with a running QB not great passer in Carolina. Do the Bears who by all means should have been much better this year make a change and bring Ron back to the Bears.

