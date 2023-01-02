Ron Rivera: No regrets about starting Carson Wentz, no QB decision yet for Week 18

USA TODAY Sports

While Commanders head coach Ron Rivera put quarterback Carson Wentz back into the starting lineup for the team’s Week 17 game against the Browns, the move did not pay off.

Wentz finished the game 16-of-28 passing for 143 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. While he did rush for a 1-yard touchdown, he was sacked three times and had a 31.4 passer rating.

Still, Rivera responded, “No,” when asked on Monday if he regretted starting Wentz.

“Because to me, it was always about winning and that it was in our hands. I mean, we controlled our destiny basically — and that’s the truth of the matter,” Rivera said in his video conference. “Being 0-2-1 in the last three games was probably the thing that really pushed me more than anything else and That’s what I looked at. And, as I said, coming off of the last quarter of the 49ers game, I was relatively optimistic in terms of feeling what Carson could do.

“I thought we could run the ball. I think we could’ve run the ball a little bit better, even though we did run it well. I think that could’ve helped us a little bit more. But, again, the decision was made because I felt we needed a little something after going [in] that stretch of three games being 0-2-1.”

Rivera said he hasn’t made a decision yet as to who will start the Week 18 game against Dallas. But he noted that the Commanders will be playing to win, despite being knocked out of postseason contention.

The Commanders could turn back to Taylor Heinicke, stick with Wentz, or start fifth-round rookie Sam Howell to check his progress after being on the roster all year long.

Last week, Rivera announced his QB decision on Wednesday so it stands to reason that he’d follow the same timeline for the final game of the 2022 season.