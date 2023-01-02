Ron Rivera: No regrets about starting Carson Wentz, no QB decision yet for Week 18

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 2, 2023, 2:08 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

While Commanders head coach Ron Rivera put quarterback Carson Wentz back into the starting lineup for the team’s Week 17 game against the Browns, the move did not pay off.

Wentz finished the game 16-of-28 passing for 143 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. While he did rush for a 1-yard touchdown, he was sacked three times and had a 31.4 passer rating.

Still, Rivera responded, “No,” when asked on Monday if he regretted starting Wentz.

“Because to me, it was always about winning and that it was in our hands. I mean, we controlled our destiny basically — and that’s the truth of the matter,” Rivera said in his video conference. “Being 0-2-1 in the last three games was probably the thing that really pushed me more than anything else and That’s what I looked at. And, as I said, coming off of the last quarter of the 49ers game, I was relatively optimistic in terms of feeling what Carson could do.

“I thought we could run the ball. I think we could’ve run the ball a little bit better, even though we did run it well. I think that could’ve helped us a little bit more. But, again, the decision was made because I felt we needed a little something after going [in] that stretch of three games being 0-2-1.”

Rivera said he hasn’t made a decision yet as to who will start the Week 18 game against Dallas. But he noted that the Commanders will be playing to win, despite being knocked out of postseason contention.

The Commanders could turn back to Taylor Heinicke, stick with Wentz, or start fifth-round rookie Sam Howell to check his progress after being on the roster all year long.

Last week, Rivera announced his QB decision on Wednesday so it stands to reason that he’d follow the same timeline for the final game of the 2022 season.

14 responses to “Ron Rivera: No regrets about starting Carson Wentz, no QB decision yet for Week 18

  2. Wentz the coach killer, don’t see Washington retaining Ron (unless he can’s all of his assistant coaches and coordinators), especially if they are sold.

  3. Ron messed up. 5 weeks ago playoffs were a sure thing. He’s likely to be coach next year simply because the ownership change will take place after free agency. He’s unfortunately in for a very lame duck year and a waste of so much talent on that team.

  6. Old Riverboat Ron is a horrible HC…he’s made zero gains in Washington & maybe he should consider retirement. The new ownership if it happens would likely replace him anyway.

  7. With the money Snyder is paying Wince, it was obvious who was going to play but Ron needs to give the job back to Heinicke and try to salvage a .500 year …

  8. Why do people think this dude is a good coach? What has he ever done except have one good year when Cam Newton was MVP? This team is a mess with no qb and no hope. Heinike is too small and wears down after eight or nine games. Wentz should finally be out of the league next year. No development of talent, zero game planning or understanding of game management. No adjustments because he doesn’t understand what’s happening on the field at all.

  10. Horrible decision! He should be fired! As much as I hate Dallas they are gonna kill Washington next week!

  11. I think when you have the quarterbacks that Washington has, you can’t waffle on it. Pick one and go with it.

  12. Ron is JUST good enough to get the team to a 9 win season. He’ll get fired and Irsay will hire him for the Colts

