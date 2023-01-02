Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs enter draft

Getty Images

Monday brought draft declarations from a roll call of players from the Crimson Tide.

In addition to quarterback Bryce Young confirming he’ll be entering the professional ranks, linebacker Will Anderson and running back Jahmyr Gibbs also announced their intention to enter the 2023 draft pool.

Anderson was a unanimous All-American in 2021 and 2022 and he won back-to-back Bronko Nagurski Trophies as the best defensive player in football. He also won the Bednarik Award and Lombardi Award this season.

Anderson had 34.5 sacks over three seasons at Alabama. He is expected to join Young at the top of the draft board come April.

Gibbs played two years at Georgia Tech before transferring in 2022. He ran for 926 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 44 passes out of the backfield this season.