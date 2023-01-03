Bills say Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition

Getty Images

The Bills have provided an update regarding the condition of safety Damar Hamlin.

“Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,” the team said on Twitter. “We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.”

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Bengals. He received emergency treatment on the field, and he was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

The game was suspended, and the league has said it will not resume this week.