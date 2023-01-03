Damar Hamlin family spokesperson says, “He’s fighting”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2023, 11:03 AM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Few details are available regarding the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains sedated and in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday night.

Jordon Rooney, a marketing representative for Bills safety Damar Hamlin and a spokesperson for the Hamlin family, appeared earlier today on ABC’s Good Morning America.

“I can’t speak specifically on his medical condition,” Rooney told Robin Roberts. “I will say that he’s fighting, he’s a fighter. . . . The family is in good spirits. We’re honestly just taking it minute by minute, hour by hour.”

We will continue to provide updates, based on official announcements from the Bills, the league, or the Hamlin family.

16 responses to “Damar Hamlin family spokesperson says, “He’s fighting”

  2. This is not sounding good for a full recovery…not with football, just quality of life itself. Very sad

  5. The last person to die on a football field was Chuck Hughes in 1971 during a Bears/Lions game, though he died of an undiagnosed medical condition that led to his aorta bejng 75% clogged. He dropped dead while jogging back to the huddle after a routine play. He was taken away in an ambulance, the game played to completion and the players were notified of his death after the game was over.

  6. The league takes a lot of criticism for everything and anything that happens to their players, and employees, on and off the field. Much of it is warranted, but they should be commended for having the proper protocols in place for events such as this one. Without the quick actions of the medical personnel on the field, and the use of the AED he might not have made it. Here’s hoping he makes a full recovery 🙏🙏

    I was just thinking of Mr Hughes and what transpired last night

  9. Chuck Hughes didn’t have dozens of doctors, cameras, millions of people watching as it happened and most importantly, didn’t have the medical technology and knowledge we have today. Thankfully, as a society we’ve gotten better. That was horrible, but not exactly comparable. This was a hit at the wrong place at the wrong time in a heart rhythm. It has nothing to do with this generation being soft. You want more football, more games? You’ll see more of these things.

  10. The NFL did the right thing by postponing the game. A shift in past football culture of “the game must go on” mentality. Prayers to Damar and his family to get through this.

  11. I really hope that every NFL fan around the world, regardless of team affiliation, is hoping, praying and sending positive thoughts for this young man to pull through and for his family to find comfort and strength to see them though such an incredibly tough situation.
    Hoping for good news….

  12. Praying for Damar, the doctors and medical staff watching over him, his family, the teammates and everyone involved in this. Hope he will be ok. So scary.

  13. For some optimism, a similar thing happened to a hockey player some years ago. He was back on the ice in a few months. Let’s hope for something similar for this young man.

  14. It is troubling that there are people that find it acceptable to give a “thumbs down” to comments that are wishing Hamlin the best/expressing concern/offering prayers.

  15. He is absolutely lucky it happened on a professional football field within arms reach of a medical staff. Getting CPR immediately and having an AED on hand is the only reason he’s still around. I had a family member who was about this young mans age who had the same thing happen while playing basketball at a park and he was not so lucky. AED’s should be just as easily accessed as fire extinguishers and everyone should have CPR training because the time from when 9-1-1 is called and when they arrive is not fast enough for a major cardiac event.

