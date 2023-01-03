Damar Hamlin’s community toy drive is flooded with millions in donations

Getty Images

Those who care about the game of football and the human beings who play it have great concern today about Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati. That concern is being expressed through millions of dollars in donations to the charity Damar Hamlin supports.

He set up a Go Fund Me page to support his foundation’s community toy drive. Damar Hamlin had a very modest goal of $2,500.

As of this posting, the donations have exceeded $3.4 million, with more than 132,000 donations.

It’s amazing but not surprising. It’s a way for people to show their feelings and to channel their emotions toward something positive.

The endless stream of contributions reminds me of the final scene of It’s A Wonderful Life, where everyone in town shows up with anything they have to help George Bailey. In this case, the numbers will keep going up, as more people who are concerned for Damar Hamlin take the opportunity to show their concern, their respect, and their raw, basic love for their fellow man.