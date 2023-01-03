Donations to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive exceed $4.6 million

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2023, 3:59 PM EST
As we wait for news regarding the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, we feel helpless — and we wish there was something we could do to help.

The vehicle for nearly 170,000 fans and counting has been Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe page for his toy drive. Started with a goal of $2,500, contributions made since he suffered cardiac arrest last night during the Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati have driven the total north of $4.6 million.

It’s an amazing development, one that will for plenty of people restore their faith in humanity following an extended stretch of time in which, for many, their faith in humanity was tested.

If you’d like to make a donation, click here.

8 responses to “Donations to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive exceed $4.6 million

  1. This response to the toy drive is tremendous.

    But he may need a “gofundme” for medical expenses soon too.

  2. “This response to the toy drive is tremendous.

    But he may need a “gofundme” for medical expenses soon too.”

    There’s no way the team doesn’t pay 100% of his medical expenses

  3. Based on what I see in the verbiage “If you would like to show your support and contribute to Damar’s community initiatives and his current fight, this is the place to do so. This is the only current fund that is being used by the Hamlin Family.” It looks like it will be used for his care moving forward as well as the original intent of the gofundme.

  5. Great outpouring of support. I see Tom Brady donated $10k 30 minutes ago. Way to go and I’m not even a fan of his.

  6. Some interesting big name donors (assuming they are using their real names but I doubt someone is going to make a $5,000 donation using another person’s name) but I’m surprised there aren’t more.

  7. This is really the best of who we are, as human beings. It’s fantastic. Out of something so challenging, to find the hope & just plain goodness.

    Kudos to all.

  8. This fund me toy drive as I understand is organized to support his mother’s daycare service (per usatoday.com)

