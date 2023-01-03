Donations to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive exceed $4.6 million

USA TODAY Sports

As we wait for news regarding the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, we feel helpless — and we wish there was something we could do to help.

The vehicle for nearly 170,000 fans and counting has been Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe page for his toy drive. Started with a goal of $2,500, contributions made since he suffered cardiac arrest last night during the Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati have driven the total north of $4.6 million.

It’s an amazing development, one that will for plenty of people restore their faith in humanity following an extended stretch of time in which, for many, their faith in humanity was tested.

If you’d like to make a donation, click here.