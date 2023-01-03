ESPN says it was in “constant communication” with league and game officials

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2023, 2:32 PM EST
Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

As we wait for more information about the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, many remain interested in understanding how ESPN came to declare, on multiple occasions, that the Bills and Bengals were told they’d have five minutes to warm up before continuing the game.

Interest in ESPN’s comments became heightened by remarks from NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent that strongly challenged the notion that this message came from the league.

I’m not sure where that came from,” Vincent said during a conference call held just after midnight on Tuesday. “Frankly, there was no time period for the players to get warmed up. Frankly, the only thing that we asked was that [referee] Shawn [Smith] communicate with both head coaches to make sure they had the proper time inside the locker room to discuss what they felt like was best. So I’m not sure where that came from. Five-minute warmup never crossed my mind, personally. And I was the one . . . that was communicating with the Commissioner. We never, frankly, it never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play. That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive. And that’s not a place that we should ever be in.”

But ESPN’s Joe Buck didn’t pull it from thin air. He told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that information about the game resuming “came from ESPN’s rules expert John Parry, who was in direct communication with the league.”

In this clip, Parry said he had just spoken with the league office in New York, and that “the situation has risen to a point where they want to give both teams, coaches, personnel, an opportunity to go back into the locker room, regroup themselves, and so the game has temporarily been suspended.”

This implies that there was a plan that changed, once the situation rose to the point that prompted the decision to send the teams to the locker room.

ESPN separately has issued a statement on the situation. Via Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, ESPN said this: “There was constant communication in real time between ESPN and league and game officials. As a result of that, we reported what we were told in the moment and immediately updated fans as new information was learned. This was an unprecedented, rapidly-evolving circumstance. All night long, we refrained from speculation.”

While ESPN expressly pointed no fingers, “what we were told in the moment” clearly came from one of the “league and game officials” with whom ESPN was in “constant communication.”

There will be a time to get to the bottom of whether the teams were indeed told that there would be a five-minute warmup before resumption of the game, and if so how that later became a decision to suspend play momentarily and then for the rest of the night, and beyond. For now, it remains possible that the teams were initially told that play would resume, and that the coaches and/or key players pushed back until someone relented.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “ESPN says it was in “constant communication” with league and game officials

  1. I didn’t believe Troy Vincent for a moment. The league was doing damage control at that point. Not the first time.

  3. Yes of course…someone’s head should roll for something that in the end doesn’t amount to a hill of beans. Praying for this young man and his family.

  5. I’m not sure what the big deal is. The NFL probably thought it was a severe but non-life threatening injury in the early moments of incident. a 5-minunte delay would be appropriate under those circumstances. As the situation evolved and more info became apparent, so to did the NFL response evolve. I’d say the NFL did everything right last night, right down to the impressive response by their medical people.

  6. Sounds to me like the “telephone” game in which comments and statements repeated from one party to another, then to another, and another, get garbled and misunderstood not in bad faith, and assumptions are made, rather than any express NFL statement about resuming play in 5 minutes.

  7. Once it became obvious that the situation was very serious it was insensitive showing all those commercials. I’d imagine it’s unprecedented but it would have been better if there was a blank screen than seeing those ads from GE and Burger King.

  9. Most likely it went like this: Having not yet been told to do otherwise, the officials were following standard procedure for injuries and told the teams they’d have 5 minutes to warmup. That’s when you saw Burrow starting to throw, etc. and when Joe Buck reported it. Then the coaches had their meeting and decided to take the teams to the locker rooms. You then saw both coaches passing a phone back and forth which was clearly a call with the league which resulted in the game being postponed. Whether the coaches demanded it or the league by that time was also on that same page is open to debate but that’s the most logical course of events and explains everything we saw.

  10. I wanna know why we can spend all this time talking about the 5 minutes comment but people think it’s insensitive to discuss “what now?” People want to know what this means for their teams schedules, w-l record etc and that’s OK. If anything, it’s a distraction that is needed right now while we wait for news about Hamlin.

  11. Honestly who gives a damn? I’m sure they had planned to continue right up to the time the found out his heart stopped. Focusing on who said what when is irrelevant. Only one thing matters right now.

  12. We know the NFL honchos are snakes in suits. Of course it came from the league.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.