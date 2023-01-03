It’s hard to imagine Bills-Bengals resuming

January 3, 2023
We await further information regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains at last word in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field during last night’s game. We have nothing at this time to say about any other issues in the NFL, and we have suspended coverage of all other topics or subjects until further notice.

That said, there is a significant open question as to the status of what was one of the most significant late-season Monday night games in years. The NFL said during a conference call held not long after midnight that it will address the status of the game at the appropriate time.

It’s currently unclear when the appropriate time will be. The simple reality is that, with Week 18 set to commence in only four days, there’s not much time for last night’s game to resume, without significant alterations to the remainder of the schedule for the 2022 season.

One possibility would be to move the game to the coming weekend, with all of Week 18 moved back by a week — and with the playoffs nudged back by a week and the bye between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl eliminated. That happened in 2001, when a full week of September games was postponed until the very end of the regular season after 9/11, with the playoffs delayed by a week and only seven days between the conference championships and the Super Bowl.

The other possibility would be to cancel the game, and to determine playoff seeding based on winning percentages, given that the Bills and Bengals would have played only 16 games. The NFL was prepared to implement such measures during the 2020 season, when it seemed very possible that the pandemic would result in the cancellation of one or more games.

However the schedule plays out, neither the Bills nor the Bengals should be expected to play again until the appropriate medical professionals believe that the men who were directly affected by last night’s events are able to do so. At a time when mental health receives more attention than ever, it’s critical that the people affected by last night’s incident are in the right and proper frame of mind to continue playing football, under any circumstances.

Although the status of Damar Hamlin will be the primary focus by far, the players, the coaches, and others who witnessed the incident suffered psychological and emotional injury. That also must be taken into account when the appropriate time comes to make decisions about the Bills, the Bengals, or any team continuing to play football.

  1. I’m commissioner of our fantasy football league what am I supposed to do it’s a Super bowl? I got two teams with bills and Bengal players

  2. It shouldn’t nor are any of those measures necessary. Make the game a tie due to unforeseen events, which doesn’t affect anything. Buffalo and Cincy still have to win next week to keep their spots.

  3. Is there any compelling reason why the game should NOT just be canceled and playoff spots determined by winning percentages? And I don’t count fantasy football reasons, because it’s absurd, heartless and brainless to even be thinking about fantasy football in connection with this human calamity.

  4. What an absolutely gut wrenching situation for the Bills and Hamlin’s family. All NFL fans should be pulling for this guy, by all accounts a hard-working, lunchpail guy who overcam a tough life in Pittsburgh and gives alot back to the community..a guy you root for no matter what.

    Has there ever been a weirder season for a Super Bowl frontrunner than the bills???

    Crazy season ending injuries to all pros and HOF players, snowed out home games, stranded in Chicago on XMAS eve from snow (again) playing THREE Thursday games (incl Turkey day) and TWO Monday night games (well, 1 so far)

    WHAT craziness! Good luck to Hamlin, the Bills, the Bengals (who are a class organization) and i look forward to seeing what the NFL does because this is a weird and whacky situation.

  5. There is no way this game could be played any time soon, nor should it be. That the league took so long to cancel it, after callously proposing the players should warm up for five minutes before playing again just shows how poorly run it is.
    Unless Damar Hamlin is alert and communicative within the next couple of days, I don’t know how the Bills could even be ready to play again on Sunday. Delay the final slate a week, and then play the final games.
    As for last night’s game, give both teams a win because they were the ones that saved the league from a massive loss from their unconscionable proposal.

  6. loumann1960 says:
    January 3, 2023 at 9:40 am
    I’m commissioner of our fantasy football league what am I supposed to do it’s a Super bowl? I got two teams with bills and Bengal players

    What you’re supposed to do is recognize that you’ve clearly gone down the wrong path in life if you think fantasy football is at all important at this moment or any other.

  7. loumann1960 says:
    January 3, 2023 at 9:40 am
    I’m commissioner of our fantasy football league what am I supposed to do it’s a Super bowl? I got two teams with bills and Bengal players

    ———-

    Another guy and I were 1.2 points apart (he was up) heading into last night’s game for our SB. We both had remaining players in the game. We decided to split the 1st and 2nd place $$ given last night’s events and the overall uncertainty

  8. loumann1960 says:
    January 3, 2023 at 9:40 am
    I’m commissioner of our fantasy football league what am I supposed to do it’s a Super bowl? I got two teams with bills and Bengal players.
    _________________________________________________________________________

    loumann1960, I am in two championships and a third place game, however these players are individuals with emotions and mental states that need to be taken into consideration first. My suggestion is that the you award the Super Bowl to both teams as co-champs if the game will not be played. This was out of your control and truthfully out of the control of the NFL. Would the two team want their fantasy players on the field just going through the motions and not playing hard to win? Or their back-ups who nobody have on their rosters playing in their place just to get the game on the books? So many unknowns, but what is known is that a young man is fighting for his life and that is first and foremost. Next is the health of those who may have been traumatized by the incident. I hope this helps and good luck to all my fellow fantasy football players.

  9. There’s too much raw emotional mojo floating out there between these two teams to force them to finish the game, even if it’s a few days later. Just cancel it or call it a tie and everyone will understand, especially the two teams.

    The only people who are screaming about the money/standings ramifications from this are attention-seekers, contrarians, or simply bad/dumb people.

  10. I don’t know what the rules are regarding forfeit, but I don’t know of any alternative. Covid affected every team during 2020, but this event affected one game and one team.

  11. malcomreynolds says:
    January 3, 2023 at 9:51 am

    There is no way this game could be played any time soon, nor should it be. That the league took so long to cancel it, after callously proposing the players should warm up for five minutes before playing again just shows how poorly run it is.
    ————————————————————————————————————
    Wrong, Your way off base! The NFL didn`t tell anybody to start warming up! ESPN was just reporting the normal process after injury. The NFL was busy communicating with the refs and teams not ESPN. The NFL`s procedures were anything but poorly run in that situation.

  12. The NFL is a cold-hearted machine, but If this kid doesn’t make it, would they cancel the rest of the season?

  13. All you whiny nerdy fantasy footballers need to just stop. A young man’s life is at stake and your major concern lies in fantasy land.

  14. Most Bills fans I’ve talked to don’t really care what happens in terms of the game or seeding. Seemed super important yesterday at this time – but really doesn’t matter at all now.

    I’m sure the season will continue and that I’ll watch and be interested again – but I don’t know if I’ll come around to being as invested as I was. The season is now a success if we get a positive report about Hamlin and he gets back to good health.

  15. billshistorian says:
    January 3, 2023 at 9:58 am
    I don’t know what the rules are regarding forfeit, but I don’t know of any alternative. Covid affected every team during 2020, but this event affected one game and one team.

    ————————————

    If you think what happened last night only affected one team you need to get your head out of the ‘sand’. It was quite obvious from watching that the Bengals were very distraught also. The numerous tweets and messages from every team in the league and hundreds of players within minutes of the seriousness of the injury becoming apparent shows it affected the league as a whole.

  16. The Bengals might not like the idea of a draw or no contest and I think have have a legit argument against it if they’re ready to play. Especially since they were up at the time of the suspension. If they try to play this game before the Bills are ready, I’m ok with the Bills forfeiting the game rather than rolling out a bunch of zombies just to get hurt and lose the game anyway.

  18. There’s no way to say this without seeming callous, and it’s not meant to be, but I’ll say it. Play the game and go on. Those who are too effected by it still, don’t play. Worse situations happen daily, yet we continue. Stores and businesses don’t cease to exist. They may close a day or two at most, then we move on. The writer mentioned 9/11. Things may have been shifted and delayed in some instances but the majority of people were back to work on 9/12. I continued working through the day, albeit with an eye out for updates. Again this isn’t meant to be callous but it’s reality. If we stopped everything anytime someone passes (which to our knowledge didn’t happen) or gets seriously injured, the country and world will come to a standstill.

  19. I’d say next weeks games, every stadium do something to benefit the situation. Collections for a donation to his toy drive, blue number 3 sticker on the helmet, etc.

  20. If the results of this game effect who wins your FF league, then take the winnings and donate to this young man’s charity.

  21. loumann1960 says:
    January 3, 2023 at 9:40 am
    I’m commissioner of our fantasy football league what am I supposed to do it’s a Super bowl? I got two teams with bills and Bengal players

    ————

    Nobody cares about that at all I assure you right now. Someone is clinging to life.

