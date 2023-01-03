Mike Brown: The Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family

Getty Images

Mike Brown, owner of the Bengals, released a statement regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday afternoon.

Hamlin remains in critical condition and under sedation at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday’s game.

“First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time – what we can do is support one another.

“Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount … and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront.

“As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other.

“The Bengals are thankful for the love and compassion shown by all. Praying for Damar.”

The Hamlin family released a statement on Tuesday saying it is “deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.”