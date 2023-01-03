NFL makes mental health and support resources available to players and staff

Getty Images

In a memo sent to all teams on Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs that last night’s game will not resume this week, and that the teams will be promptly advised of any decisions made.

The league also has provided information to all teams regarding mental health and support resources that are available to all players and staff.

Players and staff throughout the league will need such resources in the coming days. It was a shared and collective trauma suffered particularly by those who witnessed the incident directly but also by those who saw it happen while watching the game on television.

Buffalo and Cincinnati players will need to process their thoughts and feelings. Other players from other teams will need to do it, too. Many are struggling with the aftermath of last night’s incident, and it’s important that everyone connected to the sport have resources available to assist them.