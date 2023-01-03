NFL teams cancel media availabilities Tuesday

Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals
It is not business as usual around the NFL on Tuesday.

The suspension of Monday night’s game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati has been followed by a suspension of usual football activities around the league. Hamlin remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition and other teams have announced that they will be canceling parts of their schedule as the situation plays out.

The Eagles and Patriots have announced that media availabilities with assistant coaches that were scheduled for Tuesday will be canceled or postponed until another date. Other teams will likely be following suit as it seems clear that there’s little appetite for those usual beats of the football week.

One of the next decisions for teams to make will have to do with practices for Week 18’s games. The bulk of this week’s games take place on Sunday, but there are a pair of games on Saturday that would typically call for walkthroughs or other light practice sessions on Tuesdays. With so many players and others around the league still struggling with what happened on Monday night and Hamlin’s condition taking precedence over everything else, it will be difficult to jump back into the usual routines of a game week.

4 responses to “NFL teams cancel media availabilities Tuesday

  3. No one wants to answer questions they don’t have answers to. Lets be honest here, teams hate these media conferences. They will jump at any chance to cancel them. Everyone will need some time but eventually everyone will have to pick up the pieces and carry on with the season holding Hamlin in their hearts.

  4. Call me a cynic, but they are doing the right thing this time because they have no choice. Had this terrible thing happened during an obscure game by non-contenders it would be nearly business as usual.

    Everything they do about this is strictly a business decision.

