Taking a look at the options for proceeding with the 2022 regular season

Although the primary concern for everyone who cares about the NFL and the men who play the game continues to be the health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the 2022 regular season eventually will continue. It’s unclear how and when that will happen.

We’ve been thinking about and discussing potential options. There is no perfect solution. The NFL eventually will have to select the option that it believes is the best from a collection of imperfect outcomes.

A list of possible approaches follows. There may be other options. There may be better options. These are the ones that currently come to mind.

1. Cancel the Bills-Bengals game and proceed with Week 18.

This would avoid any adjustment to the remaining schedule. The Bills-Bengals game would be declared a no contest. The practical impact would be that the Bills and Bengals would have one fewer game. Seeding for the postseason would be determined based on winning percentage.

Under the scenario, the Chiefs would capture the No. 1 seed by beating the Raiders. The Bengals would win the AFC North, regardless of the outcome of Cincinnati’s Week 18 game against the Ravens.

2. Play Bills-Bengals this weekend, and delay Week 18 by a week.

This would ensure that every team plays 17 games. But it would compel the Bills and Bengals to play fairly soon, at a time when no one else is playing. It also would eliminate the bye week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.

Yes, the NFL did that when rearranging the schedule in 2011 following 9/11. In those days, the Pro Bowl happened after the Super Bowl. This approach would necessitate cancellation of the reimagined approach to Pro Bowl weekend. (That definitely shouldn’t be viewed as an impediment.)

This approach also would delay by a week the conclusion of the season for teams that have no chance to make the playoffs. The teams that are already eliminated surely don’t want their seasons to linger by another week.

To remedy that approach, Week 18 could be played this weekend, with only Bills-Bengals played the following weekend and the playoffs starting the week after that.

3. Cancel Bills-Bengals and delay Week 18.

This becomes a potentially attractive option, if players throughout the league are struggling to get themselves in the proper frame of mind to play this weekend.

It would require AFC playoff seeding to be determined by winning percentages, and it would eliminate the bye week between the conference championship and the Super Bowl. But it would give all players extra time before being expected to suit up again and play.

Again, it also would delay by a week the commencement of the offseason for the 18 teams that miss the playoffs.

4. Play Bills-Bengals during a reconfigured postseason.

This is an idea that could be getting some traction, as the league tries to come up with the best bad option.

Under this approach, Week 18 would proceed as scheduled. The following weekend, the NFC wild-card games would be played, along with Bills-Bengals. The next weekend, the AFC wild-card games would be played.

Then, the rest of the playoffs would unfold, but without the bye week between conference championships and the Super Bowl.

This would ensure that all teams play 17 games. It would give all AFC playoff teams (except the Bills and Bengals) a week off. It would give the NFC wild-card winners a week off. And the NFC No. 1 seed would go three weeks between games.

Again, there’s no perfect solution. The simplest would be to not play Bills-Bengals at all and proceed with Week 18. Whether the NFL deems that one to be the best remains to be seen.

  1. Prayers up for Hamlin.

    If they delayed Week 18 altogether in any scenario, lots playoff of teams get healthier than they are now (Hurts, Deebo, Garapolo, etc) which all impacts who gets the #1 seed vs playing on Wild Card weekend.

  2. “The simplest would be to not play Bills-Bengals at all and proceed with Week 18”

    Fine (reluctantly).

  4. Cancel Bengals/Bills game and add an 8th playoff team on the AFC side so no one wins a bye for having the 1 seed.

  5. This is an absolute tragedy for the Hamlin family, but stop already with the comparisons to what the NFL did on scheduling with regard to 9/11. It’s disrespectful and this event doesn’t even belong in the same discussion.

  6. Option 2 seems like the best choice. Option 4 sounds the most chaotic. Simply moving week 18 back a week and canceling the bye between the CCG and the Super Bowl Makes the most sense. There is precedent for this back during the 9/11 season in 2001.

  7. They could treat it as if it was a tie as well. I can’t imagine either of those guys on either team want to play that game. Agree with Florio, there’s no perfect solution.

  8. I wonder about the financial ramifications.
    Does Disney get a $112 million refund for the game lost? Do advertisers get a refund? Ticket holders? Stadium vendors?
    Does the NFL have an emergency play book for other horrifying events?
    What happens to TV ratings the next few weeks? Are people going to tune in?
    I know I am going to have a hard time watching a game for a while. Going to be hard getting over this

  9. Option 1 is best. This tragedy cancelled that game. Playoff positions are affected, but all the other scenarios have effects also.

  10. And then the Bengals get a disadvantage if they have to travel to Buffalo instead of having a 2nd home playoff game….

  11. Play this week’s games as scheduled. Play Bills/Bengals if it has #1 seed implications otherwise determine 2/3 with a coin flip. Now the problem would be 1 seeds would have two weeks off and might come out stale.

  12. From a Miami fan where the Bills/Pats game could have implications on Miami having a playoff shot, I still say don’t make these guys go out on the field. If you’ve qualified for playoffs right now then make it seed just that way. This is much bigger then the game of football. This is the life of a young man chasing his dream. Do the right thing NFL !!! Don’t make these guys go out on that field in Cincinnati any time soon!!!

  13. Finish out the season and if the Bills at Bengals game would have any implications for seeding, Wildcard weekend is a bye week and that game is played then. No week off between the championship games and the super bowl.

  14. Skip this weekend. Move everything back a week. draw on bills/bengals

  15. The game is a tie and move to week 18. Who cares how seeding ends up in the AFC. It’s all going to be roughly the same and the league can still ensure the packers and Steelers get in.

    Prays for #3 is all that matters and a speedy recovery. The rest is fiction

  16. Another option is that if Chiefs get #1 seed then give the Bills the home-game in the AFC Championship game if it reaches that point. It acknowledges that both teams may have earned the #1 seed without this event happening and each gets an advantage.

  17. Delaying week 18 would be ridiculous. Listen, it’s a terrible thing that happened, and we should all be pulling for #3 to fully recover. But this is not a 9/11 type event, and to even contemplate that it’s on that level is absurd.

  18. Push all Week 18 games to January 14th & 15th. Bills & Bengals resume game next Monday.

    Post season schedule pushed back one week. No bye week between Conference Championships & Super Bowl.

    Allows players to have time to process their emotions.

  19. Curious with option 3, players often have incentives in their contracts to play a certain amount of games. Surely option 3 would affect players on the Bills and Bengals contract incentives. This would be an unintended consequence and would need to be dealt with somehow.

