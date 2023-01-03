University of Cincinnati Medical Center: No updates tonight on Damar Hamlin

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2023, 12:00 AM EST
Tennessee Titans v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, continues to be in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The hospital has announced that there will be no updates tonight on Hamlin’s status.

Damar Hamlin was transported to the facility by ambulance after receiving emergency care on the field, including CPR.

We will provide updates based on official announcements from the Bills, the Cincinnati Medical Center, the league, the NFL Players Association, or Damar Hamlin’s family.

University of Cincinnati Medical Center: No updates tonight on Damar Hamlin

