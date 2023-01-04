Bills cut Xavier Rhodes, sign Jared Mayden from Jets’ practice squad

Posted by Charean Williams on January 4, 2023, 6:39 PM EST
New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Bills signed safety Jared Mayden from the Jets’ practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Mayden spent almost a month with the Bills this season when he signed to their practice squad in October.

He also has spent time with the Eagles and the 49ers. He appeared in four games with Philadelphia in 2021 and totaled six total tackles.

Mayden has played six career games since coming into the NFL in 2020.

The Bills waived cornerback Xavier Rhodes in a corresponding move.

Rhodes, a three-time Pro Bowler, signed with the Bills’ practice squad on Sept. 28 before being activated to the 53-player roster Nov. 26. He had four tackles in two games.

Before joining the Bills, Rhodes played seven seasons with the Vikings and two with the Colts.

  1. Ouch. Xavier had a solid run as a good to great player, but when you’re cut in a playoff run to make room for another team’s practice squad guy, it’s probably time to think about what your next career might be.

  3. This has less to do with Xavier Rhodes and more to do with his position. The Bills are in need of help at safety and a Rhodes is a Corner. If they are to continue their playoff run they need to fill the hole that just appeared in their team.

