Bills to have meetings, walkthrough Wednesday; No media availability scheduled

Getty Images

The Bills have announced their plans for Wednesday.

In their first day of work since safety Damar Hamlin went into a cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati on Monday night, the team says that they will be holding meetings and a walkthrough rather than a full practice session. They also announced that there will be no media availability for coaches or players as part of the day’s schedule.

The Bills are scheduled to host the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Week 18.

The NFL said on Tuesday that Monday’s game against the Bengals will not be resumed this week and it’s unclear if there will be any attempt to play that game before the start of the AFC playoffs.