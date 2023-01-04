Bills to have meetings, walkthrough Wednesday; No media availability scheduled

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2023, 9:58 AM EST
NFL: OCT 10 Bills at Chiefs
Getty Images

The Bills have announced their plans for Wednesday.

In their first day of work since safety Damar Hamlin went into a cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati on Monday night, the team says that they will be holding meetings and a walkthrough rather than a full practice session. They also announced that there will be no media availability for coaches or players as part of the day’s schedule.

The Bills are scheduled to host the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Week 18.

The NFL said on Tuesday that Monday’s game against the Bengals will not be resumed this week and it’s unclear if there will be any attempt to play that game before the start of the AFC playoffs.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Bills to have meetings, walkthrough Wednesday; No media availability scheduled

  2. The excessive whining about the game must be resumed or otherwise it would be “unfair” to one team or another has become ridiculous. These people don’t care anything about fairness, and they certainly don’t care Damar Hamlin or the Bills players. All they want is their weekly opportunity to see another body broken.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.