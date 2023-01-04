Brock Purdy on being last pick in the draft: I’m honest with myself, there were areas I had to improve

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 4, 2023, 12:01 PM EST
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy was the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but he wasn’t bothered by that or the “Mr. Irrelevant” label that comes with it. Instead, Purdy took it as proof that NFL teams thought he had a lot to improve, and then he got to work on improving.

Purdy said on KNBR 680 that he’s the first person to give honest assessments of himself, and looking at his own college tape, he recognizes things he needed to do better.

“You look at the last two years of my film in college and everything like that, [and] there’s some parts of my game where, yeah, I had to work and improve on,” Purdy said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I’m honest and open about that with myself. But there’s always this part of me where I’ve been like when I’m playing my best football, I know I can play at the next level and take a team down the field and be the guy on the team to help us win and put points up on the board. So, I’ve always believed in myself, but there were areas of my game that I had to clean up, so that’s something I’m not secretive about or anything. I’m open about it, I’m real with myself.”

It’s to Purdy’s credit that he immediately got to work on getting better, and it’s a huge benefit to the 49ers that Purdy didn’t just view his rookie season as a redshirt year: He was getting himself ready to play, and after the 49ers lost both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy had to play. He has played surprisingly well, and he’s a big reason the 49ers are now among the best teams in the NFL as they head into the playoffs.

16 responses to “Brock Purdy on being last pick in the draft: I’m honest with myself, there were areas I had to improve

  1. Half the league is undrafted free agents. Focusing on Purdy being the last pick in the draft, isn’t as meaningful as we like to believe.

  2. The kid is from the Farve, Brees & Young firm of quick decisive action and show some quick feet when needed. You can have all the lumbering drop back dudes and only a few will get you there. This dude can facilitate right up to a Lombardi.

  3. More work less attitude is a formula that can work in any field. Good for Purdy! Keep at it fella!

  4. Especially if they get an extra week with the Buffalo situation there could be a real question as far as Jimmy vs Purdy.

  5. Tom Brady was a sixth round pick. Joe Montana was the last player picked in the third round. Kurt Warner wasn’t even drafted. You can’t worry about any of that. If you are fortunate enough to get an opportunity, make the most of it. There are tons of people rooting for Brock Purdy.

  6. Purdy is easy to like,
    After the Niners get Derek Carr and make Trey Lance his backup, Purdy will in all probability, want to go to Buffalo and back up Josh Allen.

  8. mackcarrington says:
    After the Niners get Derek Carr and make Trey Lance his backup, Purdy will in all probability, want to go to Buffalo and back up Josh Allen
    ______________________________________________________________
    Who in the world would want Carr over Purdy at this point? NOBODY.

  9. As I understand it, the niners had their eye on this kid for some time, and would have invited him as a walk-on if the draft option fell through. Of course, he could’ve been selected by another team in the last round, and I’m hornswoggled at why that didn’t happen. He had far more experience than Trey Lance had, and Trey was a 1st round pick. Doesn’t college experience count for much in today’s draft?

  10. You could put any QB with decent accuracy into that system and win. The role players around him – McCaffrey, Samuel, Aiyuk, Kittle, etc. – and so talented that I’m not surprised Purdy’s doing well. With the offensive playmakers and a stifling-at-times defense, Purdy could be in the same boat as Trent Dilfer was in 2000: expected to not make mistakes, get the ball to their playmakers, and let the defense do the rest.

  11. rolexsub says:
    January 4, 2023 at 12:51 pm
    Hard to believe that he’s part of Gen Z with that mentality. Atta kid.

    ————————-

    Agreed. Or Millennial, where it all started. Concerning for sure, not just in sports, but in the real working world. We’re already starting to see serious, extended problems leaking into Gen Z now as well.

  12. It’s obvious he’s the best QB on the Niners current roster. The only noticeable flaws he has at this point is he’s a little late on some (not all) throws and he lacks arm strength. He can tirelessly work on those issues this offseason and could go on to have a brilliant career if he stays with Shanahan

  13. drafted, undrafted, whatever, if a player is on an NFL roster, he’s in the top 1% of the top 1% of football players in america. no one should be surprised when anyone who gets that far has success.

  15. dhapologist says:
    January 4, 2023 at 1:24 pm

    You could put any QB with decent accuracy into that system and win. The role players around him…
    ========================

    You do realize a qb still has to read a D and change protections and call audibles right? That takes a lot of film study and a high football iq. It’s not all about physical attributes.

