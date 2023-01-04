Damar Hamlin’s family says “progress appears to be made”

The information regarding the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to be limited. But the limited information from this morning is encouraging.

Via Coley Harvey of ESPN.com, Hamlin family friend and spokesman Jordon Rooney said that doctors got “promising readings” overnight regarding Damar, and that “progress appears to be made.”

Damar Hamlin remains sedated and in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals.

  5. Good news on the improvements. Keep fighting Damar!! This will be a slow recovery. Chest compressions themselves can do a lot of damage. It’s violent. Ribs can break, and I’m sure some of the lung damage they have referred to is from bruising/damage caused by these life-saving measures.

