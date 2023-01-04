Damar Hamlin’s family says “progress appears to be made”

USA TODAY Sports

The information regarding the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to be limited. But the limited information from this morning is encouraging.

Via Coley Harvey of ESPN.com, Hamlin family friend and spokesman Jordon Rooney said that doctors got “promising readings” overnight regarding Damar, and that “progress appears to be made.”

Damar Hamlin remains sedated and in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals.