Dan Campbell: At the very least, we’re playing one more game on a great stage

The Lions will play the Packers on Sunday Night Football for the last matchup of Week 18, a showcase game for a Detroit team that started the season 1-6 winning seven of its last nine games.

Now at 8-8, head coach Dan Campbell said his team “stayed the course” to play a game of consequence for the last matchup of the regular season.

“I just know for us, it means something that we climbed back out of the cellar and got ourselves in position to play for one more meaningful game here before the year ends, man,” Campbell said in his Wednesday press conference. “And that’s a step in the right direction.”

Campbell noted he’s not shying away from what this game could mean for the Lions in his conversations with the team, noting, “It will be played like a playoff game.”

“You say what it is. You say the reality of it and you say the reason why that’s where they want you at,” Campbell said. “And then you say, hey man, we’ve got nothing to lose here. We go in and we’ve got nothing to lose. We cut it loose and let’s have the time of our life and let’s find a way to win this game.

“The bottom line is, I can just gauge the room and you can feel it. I mean, we get to be on the big stage, man, and our guys are excited about that. One way or another, we get to play one more game — at the very least, we’re playing one more game. And it’s just going to be on a great stage. And everybody’s going to see it. And our guys, one way or another, I think they’re going to embrace it, I really do — no matter what happens.”

But, the Lions may be eliminated from playoff contention by the time the game kicks off. If the Seahawks beat the Rams in the 4:25 p.m. ET window, Detroit will be out. But the Packers will still be the NFC’s No. 7 seed if they win on Sunday night.

Regardless, Campbell said he’s expecting his team to be motivated.

“It’s us or it’s nobody,” Campbell said. “I think that’s the most important thing.”