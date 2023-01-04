Davante Adams: I wouldn’t be here if Derek Carr wasn’t here, but I still want to be a Raider

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been close friends with quarterback Derek Carr since the two of them played together at Fresno State, and Adams engineered his trade to the Raiders during the offseason largely because he wanted to play with Carr. But Adams says he’ll be loyal to the Raiders even if Carr is done with the team.

Adams said today that on a personal level he wanted to play with Carr for more than 15 games, but Adams still thinks he will be a Raider in 2023.

Asked if he wants to remain a Raider, Adams answered, “Yeah, absolutely.”

“I wouldn’t have ended up here originally if Derek wasn’t here, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that I won’t be here in the event that he’s not here,” Adams said. “That’s my boy, I’ve got his back through everything, I think I’ve made that more than clear at this point and I support him in everything moving forward.”

Adams, who grew up an Oakland Raiders fan, said Carr isn’t the only reason he wanted to play for the Raiders.

“My dream was to play for this team before he was a Raider, obviously, and at this point I want to try to make this thing work and continue doing what I’m doing here,” Adams said.

Adams said he has a good relationship with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler and expects to be part of their plans going forward.