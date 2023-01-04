Davante Adams, Jarrett Stidham, Josh Jacobs listed as limited on Tuesday injury report

Getty Images

A few of Las Vegas’ key offensive players were limited on the team’s first injury report of the week.

Receiver Davante Adams (illness), quarterback Jarrett Stidham (right elbow), and running back Josh Jacobs (hip/oblique) were all listed as limited on Tuesday.

The team did not hold media availability on Tuesday for any further clarification on the players’ statuses for the season finale against Kansas City on Saturday.

Punter A.J. Cole (illness) was also listed as limited.

Linebacker Darien Butler (concussion) was a non-participant.

Running back Samir White (ankle) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (shin) were full.