David Blough to start for Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins won’t play

Getty Images

David Blough will be the final starting quarterback for the Cardinals this season.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced on Wednesday that David Blough will get the start against the 49ers in Week 18. Blough became the team’s fourth starting quarterback of the season in last week’s loss to the Falcons.

Blough was 24-of-40 for 220 yards and a touchdown in that game.

Kyler Murray was the initial starter, but tore his ACL and recently had surgery that will kick off his rehab process. Colt McCoy was the initial replacement, but got knocked out with a concussion and Kingsbury said on Wednesday that the team needs him healthy for next year because of Murray’s situation. Trace McSorley started one game before the Cardinals turned to Blough.

Blough will not have wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the lineup with him. Kingsbury said Hopkins will not play due to a knee injury. Hopkins, who served a six-game suspension to open the season, ends the year with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.