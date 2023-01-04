Jalen Hurts officially limited in Wednesday’s practice

Posted by Charean Williams on January 4, 2023, 4:45 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

The Eagles list quarterback Jalen Hurts as limited in Wednesday’s practice, the third consecutive limited practice he has had. He missed the past two games with his right shoulder injury, and the Eagles lost both games.

Hurts had returned to practice last Thursday but again was inactive on game day.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Hurts took first-team reps in the walkthrough. So, despite Nick Sirianni not revealing anything about Hurts’ availability for Sunday, it appears the quarterback is moving closer to a return.

The Eagles need a win to clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew took six sacks and went 18-of-32 for 274 yards with one touchdown and a pick-six in the loss to the Saints.

The Eagles list right tackle Lane Johnson (groin), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe), cornerback Zech McPhearson (illness) and defensive end Josh Sweat (neck) as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice.

Linebacker Shaun Bradley (wrist) and running back Miles Sanders (knee) were limited.

4 responses to “Jalen Hurts officially limited in Wednesday’s practice

  1. Wow. The Beagles are going to blow it. The whole season down the crapper in 3 weeks

  2. I don’t get how the defense played terrible and so did the O line because Hurts was out. So this team can’t beat average teams with every other position in tact, then they are not that good.

  3. Maddox & Sweaty J listed as day to day and Ceedy & Quinn’s 21 day window has been activated 💪

