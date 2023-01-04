Josh Allen remains on practice report as full participant but now has an ankle injury

Getty Images

Josh Allen again was on the practice report as a full participant, but the Bills added an ankle injury to go along with his right elbow injury.

The Bills initially listed their quarterback on the practice report in Week 10 with his elbow injury, and he has remained on it with the injury since. But Dec. 20 was the last time he didn’t have a full practice.

Allen has started every game this season.

Cornerback Taron Johnson is the only player who didn’t have a full practice. He was limited Wednesday with a concussion.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson (knee), tight end Dawson Knox (hip), cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm), linebacker Matt Milano (knee), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and safety Jordan Poyer (knee) were full participants.