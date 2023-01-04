Josh Allen remains on practice report as full participant but now has an ankle injury

Posted by Charean Williams on January 4, 2023, 4:10 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals
Josh Allen again was on the practice report as a full participant, but the Bills added an ankle injury to go along with his right elbow injury.

The Bills initially listed their quarterback on the practice report in Week 10 with his elbow injury, and he has remained on it with the injury since. But Dec. 20 was the last time he didn’t have a full practice.

Allen has started every game this season.

Cornerback Taron Johnson is the only player who didn’t have a full practice. He was limited Wednesday with a concussion.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson (knee), tight end Dawson Knox (hip), cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm), linebacker Matt Milano (knee), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and safety Jordan Poyer (knee) were full participants.

5 responses to "Josh Allen remains on practice report as full participant but now has an ankle injury

  Expecting fines to Trey Hendrickson for intentionally rolling on Allen's ankle after the play and to Hayden Hurst for unnecessarily giving Taron Johnson a concussion.

  Weak sauce. Fines to Hendrickson & Hurst? Time for you and some of the mafia to take your Buffalo blue glasses off

  wideright91 says:
    January 4, 2023 at 4:30 pm
    Expecting fines to Trey Hendrickson for intentionally rolling on Allen’s ankle after the play and to Hayden Hurst for unnecessarily giving Taron Johnson a concussion.
    ______________________________________________________________

    Maybe Hayden Hurst, but not Hendrickson. Hendrickson has a lot going for him. He has no history, he was pushed by the bills defender, he has a broken wrist so very likely deliberately falls to the ground in a way that his hands are not stopping any of his momentum. Watch it fast or slow, there's just no way that one was intentional.

  That was a very DIRTY and intentional move from Hendrickson… No room for players like that.

