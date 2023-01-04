Justin Fields out for Week 18 with hip injury, Nathan Peterman to start

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 4, 2023, 12:50 PM EST
NFL: JAN 01 Bears at Lions
Getty Images

The Bears won’t have quarterback Justin Fields for their season finale against the Vikings.

Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Fields came out of Sunday’s loss to the Lions with a sore hip and is out for Week 18. Eberflus noted that Fields had an MRI, which revealed a hip strain.

Nathan Peterman will start instead for Chicago.

Even if it were a game of significance for the 3-13 Bears, Fields would not play.

It’s not long-term, but he just wouldn’t be able to go full speed,” Eberflus said, via Larry Mayer of the team’s website.

Peterman has not started a game since 2018, when he started two for Buffalo. He’s completed 52.5 percent of his career passes for 598 yards with three touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Fields will end his 2022 season having completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,143 yards with eight touchdowns, averaging a league-leading 7.1 yards per carry. He has also fumbled a league-high 16 times, losing eight, and has been sacked a league-high 55 times.

31 responses to “Justin Fields out for Week 18 with hip injury, Nathan Peterman to start

  2. You hate to see any running back out for the game let alone your RB1. Wishing him a speedy recovery.

  3. Fields was pounded last week and they STILL rolled him out in the 4th quarter when the Lions had already pulled Goff. Said at the time that was malpractice and now here we are. Bears have a long way to go before they’re relevant.

  4. Too bad Fantasy Football were done or there’d be a land rush for Nathan Peterman adds. Vikings have a long history of making backup QB’s look like HOF’ers.

  6. The only goals for the Bears are to end the season without new injuries, and to keep #2 draft pick.

  8. The Chicago Bears haven’t had a true franchise QB since Sid Luckman retired after the 1950 season and Jim McMahon’s mouth far exceeded anything he accomplished on the football field. Why can’t Chicago ever draft QBs?

  9. “Hip injury.”

    Beautiful. Masterclass tank job by the rookie GM Poles. This is great news for all Bears fan.

  10. Well, I believe even this fraudulent Vikings team should be able to beat the Nathan Peterman led Bears.

    Hopefully their players learned their lesson and will actually heed the coaching staff’s advice about wearing the correct equipment for the conditions this week.
    Or better yet, Coach Opie should actually grow a backbone and insist upon it, barring players from entering the field of play ill-equipped.

    It’s always style over substance with this team.
    All icing and no cake and that’s why they fail.

  11. pryrates2023 says:
    January 4, 2023 at 12:59 pm

    The Bears don’t have an O-Line nor a passing game established. This should be an easy win for the Vikings.

  13. I disagree with taking a work in progress and rolling him in bubblewrap for the last game. He’s not injured. He could play. And he needs the work, too.

  16. Peterman…yikes. This is blanket tanking. Lol. NY headshed should investigate this NBA style tank.

  18. sharpdressedfan17 says:
    January 4, 2023 at 1:05 pm
    The Chicago Bears haven’t had a true franchise QB since Sid Luckman retired after the 1950 season and Jim McMahon’s mouth far exceeded anything he accomplished on the football field. Why can’t Chicago ever draft QBs?
    They let George Blanda and Zeke Bratkowski go.

  19. Jon Gruden used to love Nathan Peterman. I have no idea why, but he did. I didn’t even know Peterman was still in the league. He’s barely competent at best. The Bears really need to start finding some better players at every position.

    Yahhhh, because a 12-4 record just screams FAILURE.

  21. The specter of Robert Griffin III is already hanging over Justin Fields’s brief career.

  23. Smart move by the Bears — I hope the Vikes rest players too. Funny how a cheeser whose team was supposed to win the NFCN, win 13 games, has a HOF QB and a supposedly stellar defense, calls the Vikings team a fraud. His “legit” team lost to the fraud big-time once already, has lost no fewer than 3 more games than the fraud, couldn’t beat the teams the fraud beat, isn’t even within sniffing distance of the NFCN crown won by the fraud. Interesting world waffle lives in. Hello pot, my name is kettle, are we both black?

  24. Fields’ off-season starts today. Time to get healthy and hit the books and the film room.

  25. Wow. Nathan Peterman is still in the league. If the Bears manage a win, they could “drop” all the way down to the 4th pick (if the Broncos and Cardinals lose). There’s also a decent chance they could move up to #1 with a loss and a Houston win over the inept Colts.

  26. Ah yes, queue the peterman jokes—they are a lot like fart jokes. They are not clever, take zero creativity, and quite juvenile.

  27. Justin he has an expansion team talent around him for an offense the only thing they can do is have him run the ball which he does better then anyone however two years of that he’ll be a broken man . It’s the job of the GM to get some descent talent so do it for God’s sake !

  28. Some guy said now the Bears can throw downfield how clueless is this goofball throw it to who ? he is surrounded by garbage the TE is the only descent player besides Justin on offense.

    Just give it two more weeks. 😉

