Kayvon Thibodeaux: I don’t know who Jeff Saturday is, his comments don’t affect me

Getty Images

Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux‘s post-sack snow angels and his subsequent “go to sleep” gesture while Nick Foles was injured in the second quarter last Sunday rankled Colts center Ryan Kelly and head coach Jeff Saturday.

Kelly called Thibodeaux’s response “horseshit” while Saturday called it “trash” and said he was disappointed that no Colts player stepped up to Thibodeaux while he celebrated on the field next to Foles. During a session with reporters in the Giants’ locker room on Wednesday, Thibodeaux said he wondered who the “gatekeeper” was for deciding the “narrative” about what’s appropriate and media members pointed out what Saturday said earlier this week.

“I don’t know who he is,” Thibodeaux said, via SNY. “Anybody who comments on it, unless I know who they are, it doesn’t really affect me.”

Thibodeaux was also asked if anyone from the Giants spoke to him about handling things differently. After asking about what he would handle differently and being told the celebration, Thibodeaux said no and that he will continue to play with “high emotion” and “high adrenaline.”

“What am I supposed to do now? Every time I sack a quarterback, stop and look and help him up? You don’t play the game for anybody to get injured, but I play defense,” Thibodeaux said. “They brought me here to be a savage and take over the game and to impact the game. We preach that impacting the game is affecting the quarterback. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Thibodeaux has provided the kind of impact on defense that the Giants were looking for in the first round this year and there’s been no sign from the team since the Colts game that they’re unhappy with any other part of the package, so Thibodeaux’s got little reason to change anything heading into Week 18.