Lamar Jackson out of practice on Wednesday

January 4, 2023
On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he wasn’t sure if quarterback Lamar Jackson would return to practice this week.

But it’s clear now that Jackson won’t be on the field for at least another day.

According to multiple reporters on the Ravens beat, Jackson was not practicing during the portion of the session open to media on Wednesday.

Jackson has not practiced since suffering a knee injury in the team’s Dec. 4 victory over the Broncos. Tyler Huntley has started the last four games for the Ravens, with the club going 2-2 in that span.

While Huntley has been dealing with a right shoulder injury, he was on the field practicing.

Jackson not practicing on Wednesday doesn’t necessarily rule him out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, but it’s not a particularly positive sign.

Jackson has played 12 games in 2022. He also missed the last five games of last season with an ankle injury.

Baltimore’s injury report will give a full indication of Jackson and Huntley’s participation on Wednesday.

Harbaugh is also slated to speak to the media after practice. though it’s unlikely he’ll say too much about Jackson’s status, in part for competitive reasons.

The Ravens play the Bengals on Sunday.

