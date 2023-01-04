Micah Parsons off injury report after hand laceration forced him to play with a club

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons came off the practice report Wednesday, six days after playing with a club on his left hand.

Parsons called his hand “good” when asked about it Wednesday.

“Going to be full go; no club,” Parsons said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press.

It was revealed this week that played with a hand laceration.

Parsons would not say how he cut his hand or whether he required stitches.

“Doesn’t matter now,” he said twice when asked specific questions about the laceration. He did allow that it was “pretty much” nasty enough to cover up, and that it didn’t occur in a cooking accident.

“I’m a pretty good cook,” he said.

The Cowboys added Parsons to the practice report Dec. 27 and listed him as questionable to play against the Titans. He did but with his left hand heavily wrapped.

Parsons had one tackle, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

“It was pretty challenging,” Parsons said. “I’m over here trying to take blocks on like this [puts hand on mic stand].”