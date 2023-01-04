NFL: “Ongoing” conversations about how to handle Bills-Bengals game

Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals
Monday’s game between the Bills and Bengals was suspended when Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field and the NFL said on Tuesday that the game would not resume this week.

The question of what will happen with that game remains an open one, however. The result would have bearing on the AFC North race as well as the top seed in the conference and the league said there’s been no other determination about how to proceed at this point.

NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said on a Wednesday conference call that there are “ongoing” conversations with league officials and the two teams about how to proceed. Miller added that the league knows that a decision has to be made in “the coming days” given the fact that we are in the final week of the regular season.

We looked at a number of possible ways for the league to move forward with the Bills-Bengals game as well as the Week 18 schedule. Based on Miller’s comments, there should be some official word coming in the near future.

  1. A decision has to be made. How much more really needs to be discussed? Typical of a league that chooses to react over be proactive. The facts are here. You aren’t going to please everyone. I don’t see how they play the game without causing more problems so just cancel it. Moving the weeks around disrupts to many other factors in play and solves very little.

  2. I find it incredible that an organization as large as the NFL doesn’t have a uniform contingency plan for games canceled mid-play. It’s not inconceivable that an emergency such as a medical emergency, natural disaster, fire, or terrorist attack may occur during a game being played.
    There should have been a clear plan on how to proceed in place before the emergency event.

  3. Since there are no perfect schedule answers why not do the most practical.
    Count the Bengals vs Bills score as 7 to 3 and play out this weekend on move on.
    The Bengals Bills and Chiefs all would have incentive to win.
    Yes, the Bengals would win the North title over the Ravens however all the other playoff seedings would be in play and the rest of the schedule could remain as is.

    Prayers to Damar Hamlin and the entire NFL family

  4. Interesting that there are no betting odds for Ravens-Bengals or Patriots-Bills this weekend.

  5. Something tells me they’re waiting for the outcome of the CIN-BAL game, and the KC-LV game. If the Bengals and Chiefs win, then simply leaving the Bills-Bengals game as a cancelled game won’t determine the AFC North title, or the #1 seed in the AFC. It would deprive the Bengals of a chance at the #2 (vs #3) seed, but I don’t think they would want the bad press of complaining about it.

    The option of resuming the game the Sunday after Week 18 would disadvantage the Bengals and Bills by giving all other playoff teams a free bye week, so I think they’ll wanna avoid that.

    As always with the league office, the most cowardly contingency is the most appealing.

  6. I’ll just say it, because I know a lot of people are thinking it now. They should have finished the game. There will be somebody who is unhappy with whatever decision is made. Maybe the Bills should sit out the postseason this year, and we just re-seed the AFC playoff teams? That option could make sense given the unfortunate circumstances. I will be really upset if the decision they make hurts the Steelers chance of making the playoffs. Whatever happens, continued prayers from Steeler Nation for this young man, and hopes that he will make a full recovery.

  7. beauregard says:
    January 4, 2023 at 2:28 pm

    AGAIN, just because the NFL hasn’t told US what their plans and options are does NOT mean they do not have any. The people and organizations actually affected likely know what is going on.

  8. Everyone saying the bengals should win because the score was 7-3 bengals. Here is another absolutely ridiculous idea ( I don’t actually believe it. I’m trying to make these idiotic commenters see the error of their thoughts) the bills should win because they had a better record going into the game. Do you see how short sighted that comment is? How on gods green earth did these people make it this far in life with dumb comments that they truly believe to be the right answer?

  9. No situation is going to be perfect or fair unless they actually finish the game somehow, which I just don’t think you can do at this point in the season. Too many logistical nightmares. Sucks for the Bengals and Bills to not be able to play for homefield advantage and KC likely getting gifted that. Maybe if any of those 3 teams meet in the AFC Championship game play at neutral site like Indy?

  10. beauregard says:
    January 4, 2023 at 2:28 pm
    Or, they do and the Goodell lawyers are all trying to dance around what works best and why for the image they try to create about “player safety”.

    Goodell is a disgrace.

  11. Bills and bengals need to both be disqualified from playoffs if they don’t play the same schedule as the 30 other teams

