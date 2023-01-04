Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: We’ll still keep that day by day

Getty Images

There wasn’t much of an update on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ availability to play against the Giants when head coach Nick Sirianni met with the media on Wednesday.

Hurts returned to practice last week, but missed a second straight game with a sprained right shoulder last Sunday. The Eagles lost 20-10 to the Saints, which means that they still need one win to secure the NFC East and the top seed in the conference.

Sirianni said Hurts would participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough, but didn’t have much to add beyond that.

“We’ll still keep that day by day,” Sirianni said. “We don’t have to make a decision yet and we’re gonna see how this week goes. We’ll see how today’s walkthrough goes. Tomorrow we’ll see a little bit more because we’ll be more than a walkthrough, we’ll be practicing.”

The Eagles have missed Hurts in back-to-back losses and Gardner Minshew had a particularly rough day against New Orleans, but Sirianni has said that Hurts’ health will be the driving factor in any decision.