Nick Sirianni: Player safety comes first when determining whether Jalen Hurts plays

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 4, 2023, 9:22 AM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts‘ health and safety will be the first consideration in deciding whether he can play in the regular-season finale.

Although Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury, and not the kind of life-and-death medical emergency facing Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Sirianni invoked Hamlin when discussing the importance of protecting players in an interview on WIP.

“If Jalen’s ready to play health-wise, then we’ll play him,” Sirianni said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “And I think especially seeing yesterday Damar and everything, we’ve got to think of our player safety first and foremost every single time regardless of the circumstances of ‘this is a must-win’ or ‘this has to happen here.’”

Hurts has missed two games and the Eagles have lost them both, but Sirianni views that as of lesser importance than making sure Hurts’ injured shoulder is fully healed before allowing him to get back on the field.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Nick Sirianni: Player safety comes first when determining whether Jalen Hurts plays

  1. The Eagles will lose whether Hurts plays or not. They have petered out at the end of the season the way fraud teams always do. One and done in the playoffs that they don’t deserve to even be in. Tom Brady will blow them out on wild card weekend. 49ers represent the NFC.

  2. Nick was dangling the possibility that Jalen “might” play because he “heals like a freak” before the Cowboy’s game 2 weeks ago.

    Now Hurts might not even play 3 weeks later, and Nick is hanging his hat on player safety by invoking the Hamlin situation to explain why his QB who “heals like a freak” might not play with a shoulder sprain?

    Come on, Nick. You’ve done a better job this year than anybody expected, but please…enough with the BS.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.