Nick Sirianni: Player safety comes first when determining whether Jalen Hurts plays

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts‘ health and safety will be the first consideration in deciding whether he can play in the regular-season finale.

Although Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury, and not the kind of life-and-death medical emergency facing Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Sirianni invoked Hamlin when discussing the importance of protecting players in an interview on WIP.

“If Jalen’s ready to play health-wise, then we’ll play him,” Sirianni said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “And I think especially seeing yesterday Damar and everything, we’ve got to think of our player safety first and foremost every single time regardless of the circumstances of ‘this is a must-win’ or ‘this has to happen here.’”

Hurts has missed two games and the Eagles have lost them both, but Sirianni views that as of lesser importance than making sure Hurts’ injured shoulder is fully healed before allowing him to get back on the field.