President Biden speaks with Damar Hamlin’s parents

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2023, 7:04 PM EST
President Biden Returns To Washington After Speaking In Kentucky
Getty Images

Many are paying close attention to the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Those interested include President Joe Biden.

Via Brett Samuels of TheHill.com, the President told reporters that he spoke “at length” on Wednesday with Damar’s parents.

The President separately was asked about the dangers of football.

“I think working like hell on the helmets and the concussion protocols, that all makes a lot of sense,” Biden said. “But . . . it is dangerous. We’ve got to just acknowledge it.”

The specific cause of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest isn’t known. During a Wednesday conference call, NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills acknowledged the possibility that Hamlin suffered commotio cordis, an injury often associated with youth baseball. It happens when a blow to the chest disrupts the rhythm of the heart.

Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition. A family spokesman has said that he is showing signs of improvement.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “President Biden speaks with Damar Hamlin’s parents

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.