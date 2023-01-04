Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Dwight Freeney among finalists

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 15 finalists for the Class of 2023 on Wednesday night, and three first-year-eligible players are on the list.

Cornerback Darrelle Revis, offensive tackle Joe Thomas and edge rusher Dwight Freeney made the cut five years after their careers ended.

In addition, safety Darren Woodson and cornerback Albert Lewis are finalists for the first time. Lewis is in his 20th year of eligibility and Woodson in his 15th.

Selectors will consider the modern-era candidates in a virtual meeting before Super Bowl LVII, with the new class announced Jan. 9 during the NFL Honors show in Arizona. The Class of 2023 will include a maximum of five modern-era candidates, and each must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election.

Seniors finalists Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley and coach/contributor finalist Don Coryell also are on the ballot for election.

The modern-era ballot started with 129 nominees that initially was reduced to 28 semifinalists.

Here are the 15 modern-era finalists:

• Jared Allen, Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15

Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

• Willie Anderson, Offensive Tackle – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

• Ronde Barber, Cornerback/Safety – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

• Dwight Freeney, Defensive End/Outside Linebacker – 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14

San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017

Detroit Lions

• Devin Hester, Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens

• Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

• Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016

Tennessee Titans

• Albert Lewis, Cornerback – 1983-1993 Kansas City Chiefs, 1994-98 Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders

• Darrelle Revis, Cornerback – 2007-2012 New York Jets, 2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2014

New England Patriots, 2015-16 New York Jets, 2017 Kansas City Chiefs

• Joe Thomas, Offensive Tackle – 2007-2017 Cleveland Browns

• Zach Thomas, Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

• DeMarcus Ware, Linebacker/Defensive End – 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-16 Denver

Broncos

• Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

• Patrick Willis, Linebacker – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

• Darren Woodson, Safety – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys